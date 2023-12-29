2024 PROMISES TO BE A YEAR OF UNPRECEDENTED ACCELERATION

Paris, 29 December 2023 - KKO INTERNATIONAL (FR0013374667 - ALKKO - PEA-PME) :

For KKO International, 2024 promises to be a year of unprecedented acceleration.

In 2023, the company has invested in a brand-new plant that will quadruple our current production. This new production facility will offer cocoa mass as well as cocoa butter and powder.

We are delighted to launch a new range of products, using 100% traceable beans from our own plantation: a "Single Plantation" offering that goes beyond traditional "Bean-To-Bar" products in terms of traceability.

For the first time in West Africa, during the first half of the year, KKO International will be certifying its entire supply chain, from plantation to factory. Rainforest Alliance has been selected.

In 2024, KKO International - notably through its new LACASA KKO Foundation - will continue to actively contribute to improving the living conditions of local populations, while preserving the natural and social environment. Projects have been selected and budgets allocated to achieve the objectives set by the two partners.

Production of all our products, both standard and high-end, has already been pre-sold for the whole of 2024, and demand remains strong.

This advantageous situation, together with our local network and our ability to source cocoa beans, will enable us to realize our ambitions. With the means available to achieve them, we now look to the future with confidence.

In conclusion, for more than a decade, KKO International has nurtured strong ambitions beyond the difficulties encountered, both in Europe and in Africa. Our unshakeable conviction stems from our DNA and the know-how we have acquired over the years.

The entire KKO International team wishes you an excellent end to the year and a promising 2024.

