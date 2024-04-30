30 Apr 2024 22:57 CEST
KKO INTERNATIONAL SA
Paris, le 30 avril 2024 - KKO INTERNATIONAL (FR0013374667 - ALKKO - PEA-PME)
KKO INTERNATIONAL annonce le report de la publication de ses résultats annuels consolidés et du Rapport Financier Annuel 2023. La Société a d'ores et déjà pris les mesures nécessaires pour publier le vendredi 3 mai 2024.
Jacques-Antoine de GEFFRIER
Président
KKO INTERNATIONAL
KKO INTERNATIONAL
