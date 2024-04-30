Comptes consolidés 31.12.2023

30 Apr 2024

Issuer

KKO INTERNATIONAL SA

Paris, le 30 avril 2024 - KKO INTERNATIONAL (FR0013374667 - ALKKO - PEA-PME)

KKO INTERNATIONAL annonce le report de la publication de ses résultats annuels consolidés et du Rapport Financier Annuel 2023. La Société a d'ores et déjà pris les mesures nécessaires pour publier le vendredi 3 mai 2024.

Jacques-Antoine de GEFFRIER

Président

240430-cp-kkoi.pdf

Source

KKO INTERNATIONAL

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

KKO INTERNATIONAL

ISIN

FR0013374667

Symbol

ALKKO

Market

Euronext Growth

