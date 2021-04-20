2020 Annual Letter: Unlocking our Potential While Embracing Change and Challenge Ü M

DIVERSITY, EQUALITY AND INCLUSION

Another critical priority has been our pursuit of racial equality, reaffirming KKR?s commitment to diversity and inclusion within our organization. We have kept? and continue to keep? our hearts and minds open while learning from each other and friends of the firm on tough topics like racism and discrimination. As such, we started an internal conversation series to take on important issues in a way that we have never done in 44 years.

Outside of KKR but within our ?family,? we also recognized that we could make an equally positive impact at our portfolio companies, in particular on the Boards of Directors and on how our companies think about D&I. On the first point, we set a goal of having at least two directors with diverse backgrounds on the board of every company we control. We have now met this goal on every Board of Directors for the