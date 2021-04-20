2020 Annual Letter: Unlocking our Potential While Embracing Change and Challenge Ü M
DIVERSITY, EQUALITY AND INCLUSION
Another critical priority has been our pursuit of racial equality, reaffirming KKR?s commitment to diversity and inclusion within our organization. We have kept? and continue to keep? our hearts and minds open while learning from each other and friends of the firm on tough topics like racism and discrimination. As such, we started an internal conversation series to take on important issues in a way that we have never done in 44 years.
Outside of KKR but within our ?family,? we also recognized that we could make an equally positive impact at our portfolio companies, in particular on the Boards of Directors and on how our companies think about D&I. On the first point, we set a goal of having at least two directors with diverse backgrounds on the board of every company we control. We have now met this goal on every Board of Directors for the
companies we control in our Americas PE business.In aggregate, 30% of the directors serving on those companies are diverse and we have added over 100 diverse Directors to our Boards since 2018.
We have been examining every single aspect of our business and evaluating how we can be doing more. This has included focusing on inclusivity when it comes to our public equity offerings and debt underwritings. Starting with the $1 billion Mandatory Convertible Preferred offering we did in August, our capital markets team activities now regularly have significant participation from high caliber minority-owned,female-owned, or veterans-owned brokerage firms, a practice we remain firmly committed to going forward.
While this journey is far from over, we are well ahead of where we were a year ago.
As we reflect on the year, one thing is certain: 2020 demonstrated the resilience of our business model, culture, and people, and the KKR collective is strong. This is the foundation that makes KKR a special place. We virtually came together as a firm and demonstrated the impact of connecting dots? with each other, across platforms, geographies, capital structures, investing themes, and opportunity sets. We supported each other, we showed up for each other, and we worked hard to deliver all of KKR to our companies and our clients. We adhered to our culture and values and that commitment to integrity and accountability and teamwork held us together in an extraordinary time. Looking ahead, we will bring those same values to keep unlocking our potential and raising the bar on ourselves? for you, our companies, and our Limited Partners in the year ahead.