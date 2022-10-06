Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
47.29 USD   -0.21%
08:35aApax Funds to Sell Boasso Global to KKR
BU
10/05Kkr : Atwater Capital Announces Strategic Alliances with Goldman Sachs Petershill and KKR as Anchor Investors in Inaugural Fundread
PU
10/05NetSPI Raises $410 Million in Growth Funding from KKR
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apax Funds to Sell Boasso Global to KKR

10/06/2022 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (“Apax Funds”) and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which the Apax Funds will sell their majority interest in Boasso Global, Inc. (“Boasso” or the “Company”), a premier provider of depot, maintenance, cleaning, and transportation services for the ISO tank container industry in North America and Europe, to KKR. KKR is making the investment in Boasso through its KKR Global Infrastructure Investors IV fund, which focuses on critical infrastructure investments in North America and Western Europe. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Boasso provides mission-critical logistics services to the global chemical and food grade supply chains through a network of 34 strategically located depots across North America and Western Europe. The Company’s full suite of ISO tank transportation and depot services are trusted by a diversified group of long-term customers. Under the Apax Funds’ ownership, Boasso has continued as an industry leader through significant organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The Company has expanded its geographic footprint, including entering into and growing within the U.K. and European markets, to better serve its global customer base.

Joe Troy, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Boasso, said, “It has been a privilege to work with Apax, whose guidance and support have helped Boasso achieve significant growth. As we look ahead, we are excited about the new opportunities before us as we continue to expand our global footprint and provide our customers with the outstanding service offerings they have come to expect. We also look forward to beginning our new strategic partnership with KKR.”

Ashish Karandikar, Partner at Apax, said, “We are very proud of what the Boasso team has accomplished over the past seven years, advancing the company’s record of excellence and executing a well-defined strategy. It has been a pleasure to work with Boasso’s experienced management team and we wish them nothing but success in the future.”

The Apax Funds acquired Boasso in 2015 as part of their purchase of Quality Distribution, Inc., a global logistics and transportation provider. In 2021, Quality Distribution sold its Quality Carriers bulk liquid chemical transportation business to CSX Corporation. As a result of that transaction, Boasso became a standalone entity.

“Boasso utilizes its network of assets to provide essential services to operators of ISO tanks, facilitating the efficient and safe flow of chemical and food grade products that are critical to the global economy,” said Dash Lane, Partner on KKR’s Infrastructure Team. “We are very excited to begin working with Joe and the rest of the Boasso team. Our patient, long-term oriented capital is well positioned to support Boasso’s network of facilities, its employees and its customers in their next phase of growth.”

Since establishing its global infrastructure strategy in 2008, KKR has been one of the most active infrastructure investors around the world with a team of more than 75 dedicated investment professionals across eight countries in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. KKR’s infrastructure team oversees approximately $49 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022 and has made over 65 investments across a range of sub-sectors and geographies.

Apax Partners and Boasso were advised by Kirkland & Ellis, LLP as legal counsel and by lead financial advisor Harris Williams; J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC also provided financial advice. KKR was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, LLP as legal counsel and Jefferies LLC as financial advisor. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Boasso Global

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Boasso Global is a leading international provider of depot and transportation services to a fast-growing, global ISO tank container industry. Boasso offers a multitude of mission-critical services through a network of 34 international depots, including 17 in North America, 8 in the United Kingdom, and 9 in Continental Europe. Boasso is a Responsible Care certified member within the American Chemistry Council. For more information, visit www.boassoglobal.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About Apax Partners LLP

Apax Partners LLP (“Apax”) is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and ideas that transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $60 billion. The Apax Funds invest in companies across four global sectors of Tech, Services, Healthcare, and Internet/Consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For more information see: www.apax.com. Apax Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
08:35aApax Funds to Sell Boasso Global to KKR
BU
10/05Kkr : Atwater Capital Announces Strategic Alliances with Goldman Sachs Petershill and KKR ..
PU
10/05NetSPI Raises $410 Million in Growth Funding from KKR
PR
10/05NetSPI, LLC announced that it expects to receive $410 million in funding from KKR & Co...
CI
10/03India's Reliance seeks repeat of phone success with $184 laptop -sources
RE
10/02Exclusive-India's Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled low-cost laptop at $184 -sources
RE
10/01Global funds find promise in Southeast Asia infrastructure deals
RE
09/30Bundesliga Reopens Investment Talks with KKR, Blackstone, Others
CI
09/30Vivoryon Therapeutics To Raise $30 Million Via Private Placement Deal With Two Investor..
MT
09/30KKR, CVC weighing stakes in Spain's Quironsalud -El Confidencial
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 973 M - -
Net income 2022 3 446 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 745 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 40 662 M 40 662 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
EV / Sales 2023 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 238
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 47,29 $
Average target price 67,48 $
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.-36.52%40 662
BLACKSTONE INC.-28.87%64 582
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-24.13%15 056
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-16.08%11 967
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-30.37%11 622
ESR GROUP LIMITED-22.96%11 272