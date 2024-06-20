June 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc and KKR are among the final bidders for a $10 billion U.S. student loan portfolio from Discover Financial , the Financial Times reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru)
