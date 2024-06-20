KKR & Co. Inc. is an investment company, which offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The Company's asset management business offers a range of investment management services to fund investors around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Strategic Holdings, and Insurance. The Asset Management business offers a range of investment management services to investment funds, vehicles, and accounts (including Global Atlantic) and provides capital markets services to portfolio companies and third parties. The Insurance business is operated by Global Atlantic, which is a United States retirement and life insurance company that provides a suite of protection, legacy and savings products and reinsurance solutions to clients across individual and institutional markets. The Strategic Holdings segment initially represents its participation in the core private equity strategy.