    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chano Fernandez, Co-CEO of Workday, Joins KKR as Senior Advisor

03/16/2022 | 07:42am EDT
Appointment further builds on KKR’s position as one of the largest global private equity investors in software and technology

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Chano Fernandez, co-CEO at Workday, as a Senior Advisor to KKR’s global technology team.

Mr. Fernandez will advise the KKR team on its investment activities in the technology sector globally, with a focus on the enterprise application software segment in Europe and North America. In his role, Mr. Fernandez will help to identify and assess new opportunities, and provide guidance to the management teams of KKR’s portfolio companies on operations and growth strategies.

Mr. Fernandez brings over 20 years of global leadership and entrepreneurial experience in the technology sector, with a focus on cloud, SaaS and enterprise software solutions. During his career he´s demonstrated an exceptional ability to scale businesses in a profitable and accelerated fashion, in close collaboration with his teams. As Workday´s Co-CEO, Mr. Fernandez is also a member of the company’s board of directors. Prior to joining Workday, Mr. Fernandez held senior leadership positions at several companies including SAP, Infor, Blue C, and McKinsey & Company. Mr. Fernandez is also focused on building a more sustainable world, most notably through a solar renewable energy project in which he’s held an interest for over 10 years, as well as through his volunteer work supporting talented young women in Kenya from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Jean-Pierre Saad, Head of Technology for Private Equity in EMEA, Stephen Shanley, Head of Technology Growth in Europe, and John Park, Head of Technology for Private Equity in North America at KKR, said, “We are delighted to have someone of Mr. Fernandez’s caliber work with KKR; the experience and track record he has cultivated over more than two decades will be of great value to our teams and portfolio companies. Mr. Fernandez has an impressive record in growing businesses and hiring and nurturing talent at some of the world’s leading enterprise software solutions businesses. His expertise will be extremely complementary to our global technology team at a time when technology solutions have become a critical part of every business.”

Chano Fernandez said, “KKR stands out as a leader in technology investing, with a unique culture of partnership with the companies it invests in, helping them to achieve sustainable growth. I have been impressed by the depth of expertise within the firm, and look forward to working with the team to help them to identify and grow global technology champions.”

KKR Senior Advisors bring leadership skills, knowledge-sharing and deep industry expertise. They help drive value creation by providing advice and best practice to KKR’s investment teams and the executives, entrepreneurs and management teams of its portfolio companies. Mr. Fernandez’s appointment follows those of technology Senior Advisors Ajay Kavan in 2021, Adam Warby in 2020 and Diego Piacentini in 2019.

KKR is one of the most active investors focused on building leading global technology enterprises, with global tech investments including Körber’s supply chain software business, o9, Leapwork, Cegid, Exact Software, Cloudera, Outsystems, Darktrace, MYOB, among others.

--ends--

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 614 M - -
Net income 2022 3 913 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 30 787 M 30 787 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 3 238
Free-Float 96,1%
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 52,08 $
Average target price 86,60 $
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.-30.09%30 787
BLACKSTONE INC.-15.20%73 808
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-12.27%20 210
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-21.51%15 354
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-19.47%13 542
AMUNDI-17.71%13 258