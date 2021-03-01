FS KKR Capital Corp. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Results and Declares Distribution for First Quarter

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), a leading publicly traded business development company focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies, announced its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and that its board of directors has declared a first quarter 2021 distribution totaling $0.60 per share.

Financial and Operating Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020(1)

Net investment income of $0.63 per share, compared to $0.63 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020

Adjusted net investment income of $0.72 per share, compared to $0.63 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (2)

Total net realized and unrealized gain of $0.53 per share, compared to a total net realized and unrealized gain of $1.06 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020

Paid cash distributions to stockholders totaling $0.60 per share (3)

Total purchases of $613 million versus $595 million of sales and repayments, including $97 million of sales to its joint venture Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC, or SCJV

Net asset value of $25.02 per share, compared to $24.46 per share as of September 30, 2020

Financial and Operating Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2020(1)

Net investment income of $2.66 per share, compared to $3.16 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019

Total net realized and unrealized loss of $5.92 per share, compared to a total net realized and unrealized loss of $1.26 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019

Paid cash distributions to stockholders totaling $2.56 per share(3)

"We were pleased to conclude 2020 with such a positive quarter," commented Michael C. Forman, CEO & Chairman. "Across our BDC franchise during the fourth quarter, we originated approximately $1.9 billion of new investments, $613 million of which were within FSK. At FSK, our net investment income per share more than covered our $0.60 quarterly dividend, and our net asset value increased by 2.3% quarter over quarter. Additionally, in November we announced the proposed merger of FSK and FSKR, which would create a single BDC with approximately $16 billion in assets, and in December we accessed the public debt markets raising $1 billion in long term, unsecured capital at attractive rates. As a result, we enter 2021 with excitement regarding our prospects from both an operational and investment standpoint."

Declaration of Distribution for First Quarter 2021

FSK's board of directors has declared a cash distribution for the first quarter of $0.60 per share, which will be paid on or about April 2, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2021.

Summary Consolidated Results





Three Months Ended (dollars in millions, except per share data)

(all per share amounts are basic and diluted)(1) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total investment income $163 $147 $186 Net investment income 78 78 100 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 143 210 (27)







Net investment income per share $0.63 $0.63 $0.79 Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) per share $0.53 $1.06 $(1.00) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (Earnings per Share) $1.16 $1.70 $(0.21) Stockholder distributions per share(3) $0.60 $0.60 $0.76 Net asset value per share at period end $25.02 $24.46 $30.54 Weighted average shares outstanding 123,755,965 123,755,965 277,283,374 Shares outstanding, end of period 123,755,965 123,755,965 126,581,766









(dollar amounts in millions)

As of

December 31, 2020 As of

December 31, 2019 Total fair value of investments

$6,780 $7,357 Total assets

7,237 8,216 Total stockholders' equity

3,096 3,866

Portfolio Highlights as of December 31, 2020

Total fair value of investments was $6.8 billion of which 65% was invested in senior secured securities.

of which 65% was invested in senior secured securities. Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments (4) was 8.8%, compared to 8.6% as of September 30, 2020 .

was 8.8%, compared to 8.6% as of . Weighted average annual yield on all debt investments (4) was 7.9%, compared to 7.6% as of September 30, 2020 .

was 7.9%, compared to 7.6% as of . Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 22% as of December 31, 2020 , compared to 23% as of September 30, 2020 .

Total Portfolio Activity



Three Months Ended (dollar amounts in millions) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Purchases $613 $174 $1,147 Sales and redemptions (595) (322) (929) Net portfolio activity $18 $(148) $218 Sales to SCJV 97 91 376 Adjusted net portfolio activity $115 $(57) $594

Portfolio Data

As of December 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 Total fair value of investments

$6,780 $7,357 Number of Portfolio Companies

164 210 % of Investments on Non-Accrual (based on fair value)(5)

2.5% 2.8%





Asset Class (based on fair value)



Senior Secured Loans — First Lien

50.9% 50.6% Senior Secured Loans — Second Lien

13.0% 16.3% Other Senior Secured Debt

1.3% 3.2% Subordinated Debt

2.5% 5.6% Asset Based Finance

14.0% 10.0% Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC

10.5% 6.5% Equity/Other

7.8% 7.8%



Interest Rate Type (based on fair value)



% Variable Rate Debt Investments

63.5% 64.8% % Fixed Rate Debt Investments

9.0% 14.6% % Other Income Producing Investments

16.9% 11.2% % Non-Income Producing Investments(6)

8.1% 6.6% % of Investments on Non-Accrual(5)

2.5% 2.8%

Leverage and Liquidity as of December 31, 2020

Net debt to equity ratio (7) of 119%, based on $4.0 billion in total debt outstanding, $191 million of cash and foreign currency and $173 million of net receivable for investments sold and repaid and stockholders' equity of $3.1 billion . FSK's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 3.88%.

of 119%, based on in total debt outstanding, of cash and foreign currency and of net receivable for investments sold and repaid and stockholders' equity of . FSK's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 3.88%. Cash and foreign currency of $191 million and availability under its financing arrangements of $1,040 million , subject to borrowing base and other limitations.

Conference Call Information

FSK will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (833) 818-6808 and using the conference ID 7480289 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The conference call also will be webcast, which can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of FSK's website at www.fskkradvisor.com/fsk under Events + presentations.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the end of the call for a period of 30 days following the call by visiting the Investor Relations section of FSK's website at www.fskkradvisor.com/fsk under Events + presentations.

Supplemental Information

An investor presentation containing financial and operating information will be made available prior to the call in the Investor Relations section of FSK's website at www.fskkradvisor.com/fsk under Events + presentations.

About FS KKR Capital Corp.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is a leading publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FSK seeks to invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market companies. FSK is advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fskkradvisor.com/fsk.

About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR) is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to BDCs with approximately $16 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The BDCs managed by FS/KKR are FSK and FS KKR Capital Corp. II. (NYSE: FSKR).

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Leawood, KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosure Notice

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of FSK. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with possible disruption in FSK's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in FSK's operating area, and the price at which shares of FSK's common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Some of these factors are enumerated in the filings FSK makes with the SEC. FSK undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The press release above contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about FSK. The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of FSK's SEC filings and other public announcements that FSK may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. FSK undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Investors should not view the past performance of FSK, or information about the market, as indicative of FSK's future results.

Other Information

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with FSK's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which FSK filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on March 1, 2021, as well as FSK's other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of FSK's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and FSK's other reports filed with the SEC can be found on FSK's website at www.fskkradvisor.com/fsk and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Certain Information About Distributions

The determination of the tax attributes of FSK's distributions is made annually as of the end of its fiscal year based upon its taxable income and distributions paid, in each case, for the full year. Therefore, a determination as to the tax attributes of the distributions made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes for a full year. FSK intends to update stockholders quarterly with an estimated percentage of its distributions that resulted from taxable ordinary income. The actual tax characteristics of distributions to stockholders will be reported to stockholders annually on Form 1099-DIV.

The timing and amount of any future distributions on FSK's shares of common stock are subject to applicable legal restrictions and the sole discretion of its board of directors. There can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any such future distributions.

FSK may fund its cash distributions to stockholders from any sources of funds legally available to it, including net investment income from operations, capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, non-capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, dividends or other distributions paid to it on account of preferred and common equity investments in portfolio companies, proceeds from the sale of shares of FSK's common stock, and borrowings. FSK has not established limits on the amount of funds it may use from available sources to make distributions. There can be no assurance that FSK will be able to pay distributions at a specific rate or at all.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations Contact

Robert Paun

Robert.Paun@fsinvestments.com

FS Investments Media Team

Melanie Hemmert

media@fsinvestments.com





Income Statement ($ amounts in millions, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31,



2020

2019

2018 Investment income











From non-controlled/unaffiliated investments:











Interest income

$ 427



$ 571



$ 305

Paid-in-kind interest income

43



40



34

Fee income

33



42



13

Dividend income

16



10



8

From non-controlled/affiliated investments:











Interest income

10



28



3

Paid-in-kind interest income

19



16



2

Fee income

0



—



—

Dividend income

0



—



—

From controlled/affiliated investments:











Interest income

7



11



9

Paid-in-kind interest income

4



4



19

Dividend income

80



57



1

Total investment income

639



779



394















Operating expenses











Management fees

106



115



63

Subordinated income incentive fees

—



57



26

Administrative services expenses

7



9



4

Accounting and administrative fees

2



2



1

Interest expense

170



170



84

Other general and administrative expenses

13



9



7

Total operating expenses

298



362



185

Management fee waiver

—



—



(3)

Net expenses

298



362



182

Net investment income before taxes

341



417



212

Excise taxes

10



7



7

Net investment income

331



410



205















Realized and unrealized gain/loss











Net realized gain (loss) on investments:











Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

(323)



(114)



(116)

Non-controlled/affiliated investments

(132)



32



(9)

Controlled/affiliated investments

(35)



1



—

Net realized gain (loss) on swap contracts

—



(11)



—

Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency forward contracts

0



12



—

Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency

(6)



2



6

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments:











Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

17



(105)



(48)

Non-controlled/affiliated investments

(126)



55



(57)

Controlled/affiliated investments

(112)



(33)



(113)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on swap contracts

$ —



$ 16



$ (16)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency forward contracts

(3)



(2)



3

Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency

(16)



(17)



(3)

Change in unrealized appreciation from merger accounting

—



—



717

Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss)

(736)



(164)



364

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$ (405)



$ 246



$ 569

Per share information—basic and diluted











Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (Earnings per Share)(1)

$ (3.26)



$ 1.90



$ 9.05(5)

Weighted average shares outstanding(1)

124,290,607



129,736,685



62,844,356







Balance Sheet ($ amounts in millions, except per share data)



December 31,



2020

2019 Assets







Investments, at fair value







Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments (amortized cost—$5,314 and $6,006, respectively)

$ 4,986



$ 5,661

Non-controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$629 and $686, respectively)

534



717

Controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$1,510 and $1,117, respectively)

1,260



979

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost—$7,453 and $7,809, respectively)

6,780



7,357

Cash

182



93

Foreign currency, at fair value (cost—$8 and $13, respectively)

9



13

Receivable for investments sold and repaid

173



657

Income receivable

72



82

Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

1



1

Deferred financing costs

15



10

Deferred merger costs

1



—

Prepaid expenses and other assets

4



3

Total assets

$ 7,237



$ 8,216











Liabilities







Payable for investments purchased

$ —



$ 15

Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $23 and $9, respectively)

3,997



4,173

Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

3



0

Stockholder distributions payable

74



96

Management and investment adviser fees payable

25



30

Subordinated income incentive fees payable

—



—

Administrative services expense payable

2



3

Interest payable

25



23

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

15



10

Total liabilities

4,141



4,350

Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding

—



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized, 123,755,965 and 126,581,766 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

0



1

Capital in excess of par value

3,866



4,041

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(770)



(176)

Total stockholders' equity

3,096



3,866

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,237



$ 8,216

Net asset value per share of common stock at year end(1)

$ 25.02



$ 30.54



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). FSK uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing FSK's financial results with other BDCs.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures, and should be read only in conjunction with FSK's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1)





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 GAAP net investment income per share $0.63 $0.63 Plus capital gains incentive fees per share — — Plus excise taxes per share 0.08 — Plus one-time expenses per share(8) 0.01 — Adjusted net investment income per share(2) $0.72 $0.63





1) Per share data was derived by using the weighted average shares of FSK's common stock outstanding during the applicable period. Per share numbers may not sum due to rounding. Share and per share amounts have been adjusted on a retroactive basis to reflect FSK's 4 to 1 reverse split of its shares of common stock (the Reverse Stock Split), which became effective on June 15, 2020.



2) Adjusted net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net investment income is presented for all periods as GAAP net investment income excluding (i) the accrual for the capital gains incentive fee for realized and unrealized gains; (ii) excise taxes; and (iii) certain non-recurring operating expenses that are one-time in nature and are not representative of ongoing operating expenses incurred during FSK's normal course of business (referred to herein as one-time expenses). FSK uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other business development companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP net investment income to adjusted net investment income can be found above.



3) The per share data for distributions reflects the amount of distributions paid per share of our common stock to stockholders of record during each applicable period. The amount of each per share distribution has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split.



4) See FSK's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for important information, including information related to the calculation and definition of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments, weighted average annual yield on all debt investments, variable rate debt investments, fixed rate debt investments, other income producing investments and non-income producing investments.



5) Interest income is recorded on an accrual basis. See FSK's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for a description of FSK's revenue recognition policy.



6) Does not include investments on non-accrual status.



7) Net debt to equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets.



8) FSK's one-time expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $1 resulting from the acceleration of the remaining unamortized deferred financing costs associated with the closing of the Locust Street Credit Facility.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fs-kkr-capital-corp-announces-fourth-quarter-and-annual-2020-results-and-declares-distribution-for-first-quarter-301237757.html

SOURCE FS KKR Capital Corp.