    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:31:51 2023-03-13 am EDT
48.54 USD   -3.52%
Global Atlantic Appoints Emily LeMay to Chief Operations Officer

03/13/2023 | 09:22am EDT
Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, today announced that Emily LeMay has been named Chief Operations Officer. She will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s Individual Markets operations, customer experience and analytics, enterprise project management office, underwriting and strategic sourcing.

Emily LeMay, Chief Operations Officer, Global Atlantic Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)

“Emily’s deep knowledge of the business, and her strength and ability to create cross-functional cohesion among our departments will greatly enhance our ability to focus on our clients and service their needs,” said Rob Arena, Co-President and Head of Individual Markets. “We look forward to her playing an essential role in strengthening the operating platform that supports our clients.”

Prior to her promotion, Emily had been leading strategy execution and analytics for Individual Markets, focusing on new growth opportunities, as well as harnessing the company’s business data to drive positive outcomes. LeMay joined Global Atlantic in 2017 as a Vice President leading TPA Management, and she has steadily increased her leadership scope and responsibilities within the Individual Markets business.

“It’s a privilege to lead a talented team that is committed to serving our clients and helping them achieve their ultimate financial goals,” said LeMay. “We’re focused on delivering a modern, client-centric experience, and I look forward to executing our strategy.”

Prior to joining Global Atlantic, LeMay began her career at MetLife, and held various leadership roles including Operations and Customer Experience Strategy for US and Latin America.

About Global Atlantic
Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions. With a strong financial foundation and risk and investment management expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions to create more secure financial futures. The company's performance has been driven by its culture and core values focused on integrity, teamwork, and the importance of building long-term client relationships. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm. Through its relationship, the company leverages KKR's investment capabilities, scale and access to capital markets to enhance the value it offers clients. KKR's parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries, including Accordia Life and Annuity Company and Forethought Life Insurance Company. Each subsidiary is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. These subsidiaries are not authorized to do business in New York.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 940 M - -
Net income 2023 2 302 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 1,31%
Capitalization 43 322 M 43 322 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,93x
EV / Sales 2024 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 150
Free-Float 86,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 50,31 $
Average target price 67,84 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.8.38%43 322
BLACKSTONE INC.8.13%56 665
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-5.49%34 405
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC1.00%18 025
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.4.51%13 795
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION8.87%13 375