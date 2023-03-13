Global Atlantic Appoints Emily LeMay to Chief Operations Officer

Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, today announced that Emily LeMay has been named Chief Operations Officer. She will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s Individual Markets operations, customer experience and analytics, enterprise project management office, underwriting and strategic sourcing.

“Emily’s deep knowledge of the business, and her strength and ability to create cross-functional cohesion among our departments will greatly enhance our ability to focus on our clients and service their needs,” said Rob Arena, Co-President and Head of Individual Markets. “We look forward to her playing an essential role in strengthening the operating platform that supports our clients.”

Prior to her promotion, Emily had been leading strategy execution and analytics for Individual Markets, focusing on new growth opportunities, as well as harnessing the company’s business data to drive positive outcomes. LeMay joined Global Atlantic in 2017 as a Vice President leading TPA Management, and she has steadily increased her leadership scope and responsibilities within the Individual Markets business.

“It’s a privilege to lead a talented team that is committed to serving our clients and helping them achieve their ultimate financial goals,” said LeMay. “We’re focused on delivering a modern, client-centric experience, and I look forward to executing our strategy.”

Prior to joining Global Atlantic, LeMay began her career at MetLife, and held various leadership roles including Operations and Customer Experience Strategy for US and Latin America.

