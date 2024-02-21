Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, today announced the completion of its newly renovated office space on the 18th floor of the iconic Gold Building in downtown Hartford. The expansion project includes a renovation of 29,000 square feet. This involved a full reconstruction of the 18th floor and a partial renovation of the 24th floor, which is currently near completion. The company now occupies an impressive 47,000 square feet of the Gold Building.

The new space includes a large café, game room, coffee bar, and several lounge areas for team members to convene and collaborate. Employees will also be able to utilize state-of-the-art technology in conference rooms. Global Atlantic currently has nearly 300 employees in Hartford, with 100 of those hires occurring in 2023. Companywide, a third of Global Atlantic’s new roles were created in Hartford last year, which is now the largest of the company’s nine offices across the country and in Bermuda. Global Atlantic’s expanded footprint will now allow the company to support up to 400 employees in the capital city.

On hand to celebrate the official ribbon-cutting event was Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Commissioner-designate Daniel O’Keefe from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, and Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam.

“Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company with offices all over the United States, and the fact that they chose Hartford as a location to expand and add jobs is a testament to our state’s exceptionally talented workforce and support for the insurance industry,” Governor Lamont said. “Since opening its Hartford offices several years ago, Global Atlantic has continued to grow and strengthen its presence in Connecticut, and I look forward to seeing this company thrive here for years to come.”

The expansion of Global Atlantic’s presence in Hartford and its contribution to the city’s economic development has been a core focus for the company over the past several years. “This expansion allows us to continue attracting talent in the Hartford region – one of the premier insurance talent markets in the country,” said Dan O’Shea, Chief Administrative Officer at Global Atlantic. “We could not be prouder to continue our investment in Hartford and we appreciate the support of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.”

“Global Atlantic is in growth mode and the Hartford office expansion is an example of the momentum we have in the insurance industry,” said Rob Arena, Global Atlantic’s Co-President and Head of Individual Markets. “We thank the State of Connecticut for its support and look forward to building on our existing relationship in the years to come.”

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions. With a strong financial foundation and risk and investment management expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions to create more secure financial futures. The company's performance has been driven by its culture and core values focused on integrity, teamwork and the importance of building long-term client relationships. Global Atlantic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm. Through its relationship, the company leverages KKR's investment capabilities, scale and access to capital markets to enhance the value it offers clients. KKR's parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries, including Accordia Life and Annuity Company, Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance Company, Forethought Life Insurance Company and Global Atlantic Re Limited. Each subsidiary is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. These subsidiaries are not authorized to do business in New York.

