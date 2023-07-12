Global Atlantic Financial Group, a leading financial services company, today announced that its subsidiary, Forethought Life Insurance Company, has been named a Ward’s 50® top life and health insurance company for the fourteenth consecutive year. Forethought Life Insurance Company is the primary issuer of annuities and preneed life insurance products for Global Atlantic.

“We are honored to be included in the 2023 Ward’s 50 and take pride in our string of 14 consecutive years on the list,” said Rob Arena, Co-President of Global Atlantic and Head of Individual Markets. “We consistently manage the business with the highest levels of integrity for our clients, and this recognition validates our approach.”

Annually, Ward analyzes the financial performance of more than 700 life and health insurance companies in the United States based on publicly available data to identify the top performers. Each Ward’s 50 company has passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over the course of five years.

Insurance companies must pass minimum thresholds of assets and return levels, among other metrics, to be considered for the Ward’s 50® designation. Ward’s 50® companies outperform the industry and report more favorable statutory return on average equity, lower lapse ratios, greater growth in policyholder surplus, and lower expenses relative to net premiums.

Ward, an Aon company, is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for the insurance industry. It has conducted the Ward's 50® analysis since 1991. For more information about the Ward’s 50® analysis and methodology, go to ward.aon.com.

About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leader in the U.S. life insurance and annuity industry, serving the needs of individuals and institutions. With differentiated investment and risk management capabilities, deep client relationships, and a strong financial foundation, the company has established a track record of delivering proven, value-added solutions and long-term growth. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management across multiple strategies and capital markets solutions. KKR’s parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries, including Forethought Life Insurance Company and Accordia Life and Annuity Company. Each subsidiary is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. These subsidiaries are not authorized to do business in New York.

This material is intended to provide educational information and is intended for use with the general public. It should not be considered, and does not constitute, personalized investment advice. The issuing insurance company is not an investment adviser nor registered as such with the SEC or any state securities regulatory authority. It’s not acting in any fiduciary capacity with respect to any contract and/or investment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712577702/en/