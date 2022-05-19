Global Atlantic's Paula Nelson Named Industry Champion of Retirement Security by Insured Retirement Institute

Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading U.S.-focused annuity and life insurance company, today announced that Paula Nelson, Managing Director & Head of Growth Strategy, was recognized by the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) as the recipient of their 2022 Industry Champion of Retirement Security award.

The award honors individuals who work to enhance retirement security in the United States through advocacy, communication, education and other initiatives that help Americans plan for and protect their income in retirement.

“The Industry Champion of Retirement Security award is a great honor from a great organization, and we’re proud to see Paula receive this distinguished recognition,” said Allan Levine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Atlantic. “At Global Atlantic, we’re dedicated to ensuring that our clients have a secure retirement, and Paula’s industry leadership, commitment and advocacy is unmatched.”

Ms. Nelson is a strong advocate for digital modernization adoption and remains active in legislative and regulatory issues impacting the industry. She joined Global Atlantic in 2010 to lead the organization’s annuity distribution organization. She later served as Co-President of Individual Markets for Global Atlantic before her current role, focusing on strategic growth and new market opportunities for Global Atlantic's Individual Markets business. Ms. Nelson has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry.

“Paula is among the most accomplished leaders within the insured retirement industry, a tremendous supporter of IRI, a powerful advocate for industry priorities, and committed to expanding diversity, equity, and inclusion across the industry,” said Wayne Chopus, IRI President and CEO.

IRI’s Champions of Retirement Security Award was created in 2013 to recognize policymakers who have contributed significantly to advancing ideas and policies that enhance retirement security for all Americans. IRI broadened the program in 2019 to recognize private sector individuals who have made valuable contributions toward expanding retirement security.

“IRI is a leading industry voice that champions retirement security for all, and I’m humbled to be recognized by such an outstanding organization,” said Ms. Nelson. “I look forward to continuing the industry efforts to provide more secure retirements.”

About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leader in the U.S. life insurance and annuity industry, serving the needs of individuals and institutions. With differentiated investment and risk management capabilities, deep client relationships, and a strong financial foundation, the company has established a track record of delivering proven, value-added solutions and long-term growth. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management across multiple strategies and capital markets solutions. KKR’s parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries, including Accordia Life and Annuity Company, Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance Company, Forethought Life Insurance Company and Global Atlantic Re Limited. Each subsidiary is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. These subsidiaries are not authorized to do business in New York.

