KKR and The Global Atlantic Financial have announced the completion of their transaction. KKR has completed the acquisition of the remaining 37% of Global Atlantic, bringing its stake to 100%.



' From day one, Global Atlantic has been a perfect fit for KKR, both commercially and culturally. We look forward to working even more closely with Global Atlantic so that we can realize more of the synergies we have discovered in the first three years of our strategic partnership,' said Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co. General Chairmen of KKR.



' KKR and Global Atlantic are a powerful combination. Our shared culture and commitment to excellence continue to enhance our ability to think - and invest - for the long term and deliver compelling solutions to our customers and policyholders,' said Allan Levine, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Global Atlantic.



Global Atlantic will continue to be led by its management team and operate under the Global Atlantic brand.



