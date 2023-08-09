KKR & Co. Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings August 7, 2023 Presenters Craig Larson, Partner & Head of Investor Relations Rob Lewin, Chief Financial Officer Scott Nuttall, Co-Chief Executive Officer Q&A Participants Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs Glenn Schorr - Evercore Ben Budish - Barclays Brian McKenna - JMP Securities Michael Brown - KBW Arnaud Giblat - BNP Paribas Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank Finian O'Shea - Wells Fargo Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley Rufus Hone - BMO Capital Markets Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to KKR's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, the conference will be opened for questions. If anyone should require operator assistance during the call please press "*" "0" from your telephone keypad. I'll now hand the call over to Craig Larson, Partner and Head of Investor Relations for KKR. Craig, please go ahead. Craig Larson Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings call. As usual, I'm joined by Rob Lewin, our Chief Financial Officer, and Scott Nuttall, our co-Chief Executive Officer. We'd like to remind everyone that we'll refer to non-GAAP measures on the call, which are reconciled to GAAP figures in our press release, which is available on the Investor Center section at kkr.com. And as a reminder, we report our segment numbers on an adjusted share basis. InComm Conferencing Page 1 of 20 www.incommconferencing.com

This call will contain forward-looking statements, which do not guarantee future events or performance. Please refer to our earnings release and our SEC filings for cautionary factors about these statements. Turning now to the quarter, we're pleased to be reporting Fee Related Earnings per share of $0.67 and After-tax Distributable Earnings of $0.73 per share. I'm going to begin by walking through the financials. Management fees in the quarter came in at $749 million. Net transaction and monitoring fees were $190 million in Q2, with capital markets generating $150 million of revenues. Capital markets activity was most pronounced in our infrastructure business, which contributed approximately 45% of revenues in the quarter. And along with core private equity, these two strategies generated over 60% of capital markets transaction fees in the quarter, reflecting the continued diversification of the business. So, in total, fee related revenues were $967 million. This was up 7% from last quarter, and it's up 25% year-over-year. Fee related compensation was right at the midpoint of our guided range at 22.5% of fee related revenues and other operating expenses were $147 million. Putting this together, Fee Related Earnings came in at $602 million or $0.67 per share with an FRE margin of 62%, which continues to be best-in-class looking across our industry. And for the quarter, FRE improved 10% from last quarter and on a year-over-year basis, so this is compared to the second quarter of 2022, FRE is up 31%. Moving to realized performance income. Realization activity, as we discussed last quarter, was more muted against the slower transaction environment. So, for the quarter, we generated $149 million of realized performance income, while realized investment income came in at $115 million. In total, our asset management operating earnings were $752 million. Our Insurance segment generated $170 million of pretax earnings in the quarter as Global Atlantic continues to operate at a high level. As a reminder, we expect pre-tax ROE to be in that 14% to 15% range, so performance this quarter was just above the top end of that range. In aggregate, this resulted in After-tax Distributable Earnings of $653 million or the $0.73 per share figure that I mentioned a minute ago. Next, moving to investment performance. The traditional private equity portfolio was up 5% in the quarter and over the last 12 months appreciated 2%. Importantly here, inception to date IRRs for our blended flagship funds, so that's Americas XII, Europe V and Asia IV remain strong at 22%, which is meaningfully ahead of the corresponding 9% figure for the MSCI World. In real assets, the real estate portfolio was flat for the quarter and down 11% over the last 12 months. Our portfolio continues to be heavily weighted towards those assets and themes where you're seeing strong fundamentals and cash flow growth. So, think industrial assets, data centers, rental housing, student housing, and self-storage. However, as cap rates have increased over the last 12 months, that more than offset the underlying NOI growth and that's what's leading to the decline you've seen over the LTM period. InComm Conferencing Page 2 of 20 www.incommconferencing.com

Infrastructure was up 2% in the quarter and up 10% over the last 12 months, reflecting the strength of the portfolio really on a global basis. And with higher interest rates, we've strategically leaned into more inflation protected assets. And in credit, the leveraged and alternative composites were up 3% and 2%, respectively for the quarter and 12% and 5%, respectively over the last 12 months. Moving next to capital metrics. We raised $13 billion in the quarter. Fundraising activity was actually quite diverse, driven by our middle market private equity strategy. Our K-Series suite of products focused on private wealth, which Rob is going to touch further on in a moment, our Core infrastructure strategy and real estate across all geographies, and this is in addition to inflows from Global Atlantic as well as capital raised for our Ivy reinsurance sidecar fund, which held its final close in the quarter. With that, our assets under management increased to $519 billion and fee paying AUM to $420 billion. And finally, we've continued to deploy capital. In the quarter, we invested approximately $10 billion, pretty evenly spread across private equity, real assets, and credit. Deployment within private equity was largely driven by Core PE, while real estate deployment was most focused on credit in the U.S. as well as equity investments in Asia. And in our credit business, deployment was relatively diversified across asset-based finance and direct lending. Now, before turning it over to Rob, we want to spend a minute or two on our work to create and protect value through sustainability, which we detailed in our 12th Annual Sustainability Report that we published in June and is also available on our website. Now, one of the areas where we've shown real leadership is our work around broad-based employee ownership in our portfolio companies and building off of the C.H.I Overhead Doors and Minnesota Rubber & Plastics examples discussed previously, we've another case study in RBmedia. RBmedia is one of the largest audiobook publishers in the world, and in connection with our investment, we introduced a broad equity ownership program across the company. And by partnering with the workforce and through all of their great work, wonderful things have happened, including a 22% CAGR in its core publishing business EBITDA over the life of our investment. So, we announced the sale of RBmedia in late July, and this will be a very successful outcome for its employees. All RBmedia colleagues will earn significant cash payouts with non-management employees receiving 100% of annual income on average, and the most tenured employees receiving two years of their annual income. This outcome can be a financial game changer for people, and it's driving real value. Over these three recent exits, we've averaged approximately a 6x multiple of cost on behalf of our clients. So, at this point we've introduced broad-based employee ownership programs at over 35 companies and we've touched over 60,000 employees. And we expect these numbers to continue to grow from here and hope and expect we'll have more stories like RBmedia to share with you in the quarters and years ahead. InComm Conferencing Page 3 of 20 www.incommconferencing.com

And with that, I'll turn it over to Rob. Rob Lewin Great. Thanks a lot, Craig. The operating backdrop has begun to improve and as Craig just ran through, our model continues to deliver consistent results. With that, let's shift the focus of the conversation to the future. Our model, growth trajectory, and culture are differentiated within our industry. I thought it would be beneficial to go through three of the foundational building blocks that have driven much of our differentiation and will importantly be a key driver of KKR's future earnings quality and growth. We have taken very deliberate steps to build a business that benefits from several different growth engines, providing both greater earnings stability and significant long-term earnings power. Number one, we've built a business that has meaningfully increased the durability and recurring nature of our revenues, and we expect that trend to continue. Page 4 of the earnings release highlights this point very well. On the left hand side of the page, you see that over just the past two and a half years, we have doubled our management fees, our most recurring revenue stream from $1.4 billion in 2020 to $2.9 billion over the last 12 months, and Fee Related Earnings in turn have also increased meaningfully from $1.3 billion in 2020 to approximately $2.3 billion over the prior 12 months. Alongside this growth, the quality of these earnings has significantly improved as we've become much more diversified by strategy and by geography. In addition, the form of our capital base has also evolved, with our perpetual capital increasing from $22 billion at the end of 2020 to $200 billion today. Our perpetual capital now accounts for roughly 50% of our fee paying AUM relative to approximately 10% at the end of 2020. We will continue this focus of increasing both our recurring revenue and profitability, as well as diversifying the form of our fundraising and capital base. The second building block are the multiple identifiable growth avenues across our business. We have discussed a number of these drivers over the last couple of earnings calls, but today I'm going to focus on just two areas that have been more notable in the quarter, insurance and private wealth. Global Atlantic has continued to be a fantastic acquisition for us. Looking at the past few months, we would highlight two very important initiatives. In May GA announced a reinsurance agreement with MetLife funded by GA's balance sheet, our Ivy platform, and co-investors. With this transaction, AUM will increase by $13 billion upon closing, and the transaction will be beneficial to both management fees as well as insurance operating earnings. InComm Conferencing Page 4 of 20 www.incommconferencing.com