Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-30 pm EDT
51.67 USD   -0.02%
07:01aKKR Acquires Industrial Warehouses Serving the Phoenix and Atlanta Markets
BU
01:41aCargill to sell China poultry unit to private equity firm DCP Capital
RE
05/30KKR to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR Acquires Industrial Warehouses Serving the Phoenix and Atlanta Markets

05/31/2023 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the acquisition of an industrial park in Phoenix, Arizona and an industrial warehouse in Atlanta, Georgia. The properties are both newly constructed Class A assets and were acquired in two separate transactions from two different sellers for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $250 million.

The Arizona property is strategically located in Phoenix’s Southwest Valley industrial submarket in close proximity to major transportation nodes including Interstate Highway 10 and Arizona State Route 101. The newly-delivered property consists of three high-quality Class A buildings totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet (“SF”).

The Georgia property is located in Palmetto, in close proximity to the CSX Fairburn Intermodal Terminal and the Atlanta airport. The property is a newly constructed Class A warehouse totaling approximately 700,000 SF.

“We are pleased to further expand our industrial footprint in these markets, which continue to benefit from attractive growth fundamentals including positive demographic trends and on-shoring manufacturing trends,” said Ben Brudney, a Director in the Real Estate group at KKR who oversees the firm’s industrial investments in the United States. “We are seeing resilient demand for high quality, well located industrial product and we believe despite near-term supply headwinds, industrial supply-demand fundamentals will remain attractive in the medium to long term.”

The purchases were made through KKR Real Estate Partners Americas III, KKR’s Americas opportunistic equity real estate fund. Across its funds in the U.S., KKR has committed or acquired approximately $7.5 billion of logistics assets in the industrial sector since 2018 and currently owns over 48 million SF of industrial real estate in major U.S. metropolitan areas.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
07:01aKKR Acquires Industrial Warehouses Serving the Phoenix and Atlanta Markets
BU
01:41aCargill to sell China poultry unit to private equity firm DCP Capital
RE
05/30KKR to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference 2023
BU
05/30North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised -2-
DJ
05/30EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Await Next Steps After U.S. Debt ..
DJ
05/29Accenture, Teleperformance, Blackstone, BPEA EQT, KKR, Carlyle, Apax and Warburg Pincus..
CI
05/28Ventura Bus Lines Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs for Sale
CI
05/26Aster Eye $300 million India Stake Sale
CI
05/26Investors in UAE hospital chain Aster eye $300 million India stake sale - sources
RE
05/25Healthcare Shares Slip Amid Economic Worries -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 766 M - -
Net income 2023 1 917 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,28%
Capitalization 44 595 M 44 595 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,46x
EV / Sales 2024 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 150
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 51,67 $
Average target price 65,86 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.11.31%44 595
BLACKSTONE INC.15.51%61 006
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-7.70%16 889
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION27.64%15 897
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-6.71%12 376
AMUNDI5.57%12 148
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer