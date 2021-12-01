KKR Announces Formation of Sustainability Expert Advisory Council

Six-member independent council to bolster KKR’s ESG expertise and capabilities and advance the firm’s ESG strategy and practices

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the launch of its Sustainability Expert Advisory Council (the “SEAC”). The SEAC comprises six leading independent experts across key environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) issues including climate; diversity, equity, and inclusion; labor and workforce; governance and transparency; and data responsibility. The SEAC will complement KKR’s growing internal ESG capabilities by offering valuable external insights and perspectives on sustainability topics and advising the firm on ESG strategy and initiatives.

“We are thrilled to have this esteemed group of sustainability experts serve as a resource to us as we continue to further our commitment to creating shared value by aligning shareholder and stakeholder interests,” said Ken Mehlman, Partner, Global Head of Public Affairs and Co-Head of Global Impact at KKR. “I am confident that their counsel and expertise will help us continue to advance our ESG strategy and practices to the benefit of our portfolio companies, investors and employees.”

Robert Eccles, Visiting Professor of Management Practice at the University of Oxford Saïd Business School, Founding Chairman of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and a founder of the International Integrated Reporting Council, will serve as Chair of the SEAC. Other members will include:

Alexandra Givens, President and CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology

Nat Keohane, President of the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions

Andrew Stern, Senior Fellow, Economic Security Project and President Emeritus of the Service Employees International Union

Roy Swan, Head of Mission Investments at the Ford Foundation and former co-head of Morgan Stanley’s Global Sustainable Finance team

Claudia Zeisberger, Senior Affiliate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise at INSEAD and founder of the Global Private Equity Initiative, INSEAD’s center of excellence for Private Equity and Venture Capital

“I am honored to chair the Sustainability Expert Advisory Council alongside this group of talented and visionary sustainability experts,” said Dr. Eccles. “Cross-disciplinary collaboration is critical to advancing sustainability goals and financial institutions like KKR play a key role in this effort. I look forward to helping KKR as it continues to raise the bar for responsible investing through its thoughtful and rigorous approach to managing ESG issues.”

For more than a decade, KKR has been a leader in driving and protecting value across its investments through thoughtful ESG management, measurement, and reporting. The firm also has a history of investing behind ESG and sustainability themes, having invested more than $7.5 billion in businesses that help provide solutions to critical environmental or social challenges.

KKR has also continued to build out its internal ESG capabilities. The firm’s ESG team has nearly tripled in size over the past twelve months, adding seven dedicated professionals focused on ESG integration, ESG compliance, impact measurement, data science, and reporting across all asset classes.

More information on KKR’s sustainable investing efforts can be found at www.kkresg.com.

