  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-23 pm EDT
50.57 USD   +0.42%
04:16pKKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity Update for the First Quarter
BU
01:09pVodafone Receives EUR4.9 Billion on Finalizing Vantage Towers Co-control Partnership
MT
10:07aEU Commission Clears April Takeover by KKR
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity Update for the First Quarter

03/23/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
KKR today announced a monetization activity update for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 23, 2023. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through March 23, 2023, KKR has earned gross realized carried interest and total realized investment income in excess of $325 million. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 50% gross realized carried interest and approximately 50% realized investment income. This activity is driven primarily by strategic transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, as well as dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio.

The estimate disclosed above is not intended to predict or represent total realized performance income, total realized investment income or total revenues for the full quarter ending March 31, 2023, because it does not include the results or impact of any other sources of income, including fee income, or expenses, and we may realize further gains or losses relating to total realized performance income and total realized investment income after the date of this press release. This estimate is also not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any other period, including the entire year ending December 31, 2023.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including estimated operating results from certain monetization activities. Words such as “expect,” estimate,” “will,” “may” and “believe” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 940 M - -
Net income 2023 2 302 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 1,31%
Capitalization 43 365 M 43 365 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,93x
EV / Sales 2024 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 150
Free-Float 86,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 50,36 $
Average target price 67,66 $
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.8.49%43 365
BLACKSTONE INC.13.20%59 321
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.94%33 629
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-5.61%17 030
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION15.42%14 180
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-0.30%13 159
