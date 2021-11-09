Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/08 04:10:00 pm
78.93 USD   -1.68%
02:12aKKR Appoints K.V. Kamath as Senior Advisor
BU
11/08FS KKR Capital Q3 Investment Income Surges; Sets Quarterly Distribution
MT
11/08Consumer Stocks Off Intraday Lows Late Monday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR Appoints K.V. Kamath as Senior Advisor

11/09/2021 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global investment firm KKR today announced the appointment of K.V. Kamath as a Senior Advisor to KKR India. His appointment is effective immediately.

Mr. Kamath is recognized as one of the pioneers of India’s modern financial services sector, and brings to KKR more than five decades of experience building and leading large Indian businesses. Most recently, Mr. Kamath served as the first President of the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS nations, from its founding in 2015 until 2020. Prior to that, he was Chairman of ICICI Bank and Infosys Limited, two of India’s leading companies. In October 2021, he was appointed the Chairperson of India’s newly established National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, which was created to support the development of long-term infrastructure financing in the country.

Mr. Kamath began his career in ICICI’s Project Finance division in 1971. While at the company, he led the establishment of several of ICICI’s new businesses and served in a range of general management positions. Mr. Kamath then joined the Asian Development Bank in Manila in 1988. He returned to India in 1996 when he was appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ICICI, which later merged with ICICI Bank.

In 2008, Mr. Kamath received the Padma Bhushan Award, one of India’s highest civilian honors. He has additionally served as the President of leading industry association the Confederation of Indian Industry, and was a Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. Mr. Kamath has been recognized as one of India’s most distinguished business leaders by global and Indian media. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and additionally holds a degree in engineering.

Gaurav Trehan, Partner & CEO of KKR India, said, “We are pleased to welcome K.V. as a senior advisor to our team in India, and are excited to learn from his terrific insights as we continue to invest in the growth of India. K.V. has a truly outstanding track record of working with different stakeholders while building world-class businesses. He joins at an exciting time for KKR in India, and I am confident of the value that he will bring to our franchise and businesses.”

Mr. Kamath commented, “KKR has consistently demonstrated its strong commitment to India, and the firm today stands out as one of the highest-caliber investors in innovative, market-leading companies in the country and worldwide. I am excited by the opportunity to work alongside Gaurav and the broader KKR team and welcome the chance to leverage my experience to help Indian businesses elevate and meet their full potential.”

Among the ways KKR looks to add value to its portfolio companies is through access to its substantial network and the expertise of industry specialists, including KKR’s senior advisors. Mr. Kamath’s appointment marks the latest milestone for KKR in India, where KKR has committed approximately US$7 billion of equity in asset classes that include private equity and infrastructure. In 2021, the firm has made several investments in the country, including in Vini Cosmetics, a leading branded personal care and beauty products company; Lenskart, a leading omni-channel eyewear retailer; Five Star, a lender to small businesses; and a portfolio of road assets.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
02:12aKKR Appoints K.V. Kamath as Senior Advisor
BU
11/08FS KKR Capital Q3 Investment Income Surges; Sets Quarterly Distribution
MT
11/08Consumer Stocks Off Intraday Lows Late Monday
MT
11/08Consumer Stocks Retreating This Afternoon
MT
11/08Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on KKR to $90 From $72, Maintains Equal-Weight Rati..
MT
11/08Coty Swings to Fiscal First-Quarter Profit, Raises Sales Outlook; Cuts Holding in Wella..
MT
11/08Coty to Sell 4.7% Stake in Wella to KKR
MT
11/08Duty-free demand, cost cuts drive Coty's rosy forecast
RE
11/08KKR Grows KREST Industrial Real Estate Portfolio With First International Acquisition
BU
11/08INSIDER SELL : KKR & Co.
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 947 M - -
Net income 2021 4 347 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 46 175 M 46 175 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 78,93 $
Average target price 89,62 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.94.94%46 175
BLACKSTONE INC.119.95%101 870
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC10.07%23 457
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.90.30%21 331
AMUNDI17.59%18 374
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.43.58%18 005