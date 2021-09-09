Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  KKR & Co. Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
KKR : Appoints Kerryann Benjamin as Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Management

09/09/2021 | 07:04am EDT
KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Kerryann Benjamin as Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Management, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Benjamin will be based in New York and will drive KKR’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy, a strategic priority for the firm, as well as KKR’s global talent development strategy.

Ms. Benjamin joins KKR from Goldman Sachs & Co, where she spent nearly two decades in various roles across the business and Human Capital Management team, including as Head of Human Capital Management for their Consumer and Wealth Management business. Throughout her time at Goldman Sachs & Co, Ms. Benjamin also held leadership roles in Global Leadership and Diversity, and served as Head of Firmwide Programming and Digital Learning.

Sandra Ozola, Global Head of Human Capital at KKR, said, “While we are proud of the progress we have made over the last few years taking steps to increase our diversity and inclusion efforts, we are committed to going even further as we continue this important work with our employees and the communities that we serve. We recognize that we need to keep raising the bar, thinking big and being bold in taking actions in finding and retaining exceptional talent and having an inclusive workplace and experience for all. We also recognize that Kerryann is the right person to help us do exactly that, and we look forward to seeing all that we will accomplish under her leadership.”

“I am honored to be joining KKR and to build on the momentum already underway to find and support best-in-class talent and drive greater diversity, inclusion and equity at a firm that rightly values its people as its greatest asset,” said Ms. Benjamin.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


All news about KKR & CO. INC.
07:04aKKR : Announces $40 Million Investment in Jet Edge International
07:04aKKR : Appoints Kerryann Benjamin as Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent M..
03:09aJOHN LAING : KKR Secures All Regulatory Approvals For John Laing Acquisition
09/08Consumer Discretionary Stocks Stage Afternoon Recovery
09/08COTY : Shares Slide After Pricing Secondary Stock Offering
09/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Ford, Intel, Apple, PayPal...
09/08CARLYLE : leads $312 million funding round for Japanese unicorn Spiber
09/08COTY : Prices Secondary Common Stock Offering at $8.53 Per Share
09/08TOSHIBA : says detailed talks on buyouts meaningful only after option review
09/08TOSHIBA : says detailed talks on buyouts meaningful only after option review
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 759 M - -
Net income 2021 3 365 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 36 772 M 36 772 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 63,07 $
Average target price 76,04 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.55.77%36 772
BLACKSTONE INC.97.98%84 244
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.83%22 548
AMUNDI19.61%19 110
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.56.33%17 547
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.24.97%15 739