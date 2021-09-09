KKR : Appoints Kerryann Benjamin as Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Management

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Kerryann Benjamin as Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Management, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Benjamin will be based in New York and will drive KKR’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy, a strategic priority for the firm, as well as KKR’s global talent development strategy.

Ms. Benjamin joins KKR from Goldman Sachs & Co, where she spent nearly two decades in various roles across the business and Human Capital Management team, including as Head of Human Capital Management for their Consumer and Wealth Management business. Throughout her time at Goldman Sachs & Co, Ms. Benjamin also held leadership roles in Global Leadership and Diversity, and served as Head of Firmwide Programming and Digital Learning.

Sandra Ozola, Global Head of Human Capital at KKR, said, “While we are proud of the progress we have made over the last few years taking steps to increase our diversity and inclusion efforts, we are committed to going even further as we continue this important work with our employees and the communities that we serve. We recognize that we need to keep raising the bar, thinking big and being bold in taking actions in finding and retaining exceptional talent and having an inclusive workplace and experience for all. We also recognize that Kerryann is the right person to help us do exactly that, and we look forward to seeing all that we will accomplish under her leadership.”

“I am honored to be joining KKR and to build on the momentum already underway to find and support best-in-class talent and drive greater diversity, inclusion and equity at a firm that rightly values its people as its greatest asset,” said Ms. Benjamin.

About KKR

