Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
55.53 USD   +0.13%
06:52aKKR profit falls 9% on lower deal fees
RE
06:51aKKR & Co. Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
12:03aUS Equity Giant KKR Closes Tender Offer To Purchase French Renewable Energy Producer Albioma
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR & Co. Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

08/02/2022 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today reported its second quarter 2022 results, which have been posted to the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005350/en/

A conference call to discuss KKR’s financial results will be held today, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0312 (U.S. callers) or +1 (201) 389-0899 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KKR’s website beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
06:52aKKR profit falls 9% on lower deal fees
RE
06:51aKKR & Co. Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
12:03aUS Equity Giant KKR Closes Tender Offer To Purchase French Renewable Energy Producer Al..
MT
08/01KKR : Success of the friendly Tender Offer initiated by KKR, which will hold 83.44% of Alb..
PU
08/01Ares SSG appoints new real estate investment head - internal email
RE
07/29Private equity, data firms vie for $10 billion Global Switch -sources
RE
07/28KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share
BU
07/28KKR : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
07/28KKR & CO. INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/28Pembina Pipeline Announces the Canadian Competition Bureau Issued a No-action Letter fo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 232 M - -
Net income 2022 2 710 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 32 907 M 32 907 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 238
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 55,53 $
Average target price 69,28 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.-25.46%32 907
BLACKSTONE INC.-20.21%72 937
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-11.56%19 153
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-16.57%13 924
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-29.89%13 907
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-10.46%12 739