Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
46.44 USD   +2.79%
04:16pKKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
11:59aOppenheimer Adjusts KKR & Co.'s Price Target to $63 From $72, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11:55aRevived takeover talk boosts Italy's TIM as network deal stalls
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/18/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss KKR’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0312 (U.S. callers) or +1 (201) 389-0899 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KKR’s website beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
04:16pKKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
11:59aOppenheimer Adjusts KKR & Co.'s Price Target to $63 From $72, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
11:55aRevived takeover talk boosts Italy's TIM as network deal stalls
RE
10/17Exclusive-Toshiba's preferred bidder offers price short of key 6,000 yen a share -sourc..
RE
10/17KKR Reportedly in Talks to Invest in Fintech Firm Razorpay
CI
10/14Vodafone Group Reportedly in Advanced Talks with Investors for Vantage Towers Sale
MT
10/14Vodafone in advanced talks to finalise Vantage stake sale by Nov. 15 - sources
RE
10/14Vodafone has asked bidders including consortium of kkr and gip t…
RE
10/14MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 14, 20..
MS
10/14Certain Ordinary Shares of OVH Groupe S.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 892 M - -
Net income 2022 3 446 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 38 847 M 38 847 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,37x
EV / Sales 2023 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 238
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 45,18 $
Average target price 64,41 $
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.-39.36%38 847
BLACKSTONE INC.-31.81%61 909
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-23.87%15 332
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-20.71%11 307
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-33.62%11 078
ESR GROUP LIMITED-31.16%10 076