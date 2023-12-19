Etche, KKR's logistics real estate platform in France, has sold a portfolio of five assets located in the Lyon region, with a total surface area of around 29,000 m2.
The portfolio comprises five commercial and logistics buildings strategically located in prime areas serving the city of Lyon and its region (in Meyzieu, Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, Saint-Priest, Décines-Charpieu and Chassieu). The buildings are fully leased to national and local retailers.
Vincent Lauret, Chairman of Etche, commented: 'In a difficult market context, we were able to complete a rapid sales process without compromising our ambitious value objectives, reflecting the quality and prime location of this portfolio.'
