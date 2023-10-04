Gurugram-based team to support KKR’s growth and business operations Appoints Nisha Awasthi as Head of Office New office bolsters Firm’s presence in India and Asia Pacific

Leading global investment firm KKR today announced it is expanding its operations in India with the opening of a new office in Gurugram.

Ryan Stork, Chief Operating Officer of KKR, said, “Having a team in Gurugram will strengthen our operating model across the globe by expanding our reach and enabling us to tap into a fantastic talent pool. Today’s milestone marks the beginning of a sizable investment in talent in India, as the new location is an important part of how we scale our global operations and service our clients. We are delighted to be part of the Gurugram business community.”

KKR expects to welcome approximately150 new employees in Gurugram by early 2024, initially including finance, operations, human capital and technology talent by the end of the year. The Gurugram-based team will support KKR’s growth and enhance the Firm’s business operations, as well as allow for a global operating model that aims to deliver consistent service and coverage to internal and external clients across the world.

KKR’s current office is located in Gurugram’s newly developed DLF Downtown neighborhood, which is recognized for being a new prime location in the city spanning both commercial offices and retail due to its convenience and accessibility. Furthermore, Gurugram has established itself as a hub for international corporations because of its proximity to New Delhi, India’s capital, as well as a major business and economic center, in addition to Gurugram’s modernized infrastructure, and the number of nearby universities and institutions which provide Gurugram with access to a large, talented workforce.

As part of the expansion, the Firm also announced the appointment of Nisha Awasthi who joined KKR as a Managing Director to manage the new office. Ms. Awasthi joins KKR after spending nearly two decades at BlackRock, where she was most recently Head of Financial Markets Advisory at BlackRock India, also based in Gurugram.

“We are thrilled to deepen our presence in and commitment to India and build a team of collaborative professionals who will be committed to KKR’s culture of excellence,” added Gaurav Trehan, KKR’s Head of Asia Pacific Private Equity and Head of India. “We are also pleased to welcome Nisha to the team. She brings to KKR her extensive experience building and managing teams in Gurugram, and her perspectives and leadership will be invaluable as we look to deliver on our strategic priorities and develop talent through our new office.”

The new location, the Firm’s second in India, is a testament to the important role that Asia Pacific plays in KKR’s global strategy. KKR has long had a presence in India, having opened its first location in Mumbai in 2009. KKR is today one of the largest and most active investors in the market.

With the new addition, KKR has offices in 24 cities across four continents, including nine in Asia Pacific: Beijing, Gurugram, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

About KKR

