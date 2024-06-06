SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that private equity firms KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and the newly formed Indo-Pacific Partnership for Prosperity were forming a coalition to invest $25 billion in infrastructure in the region.

Raimondo, speaking in Singapore, said investments would include green data centres in Indonesia, renewable energy in the Philippines and smart metres and hybrid renewables in India. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Writing by Tony Munroe Editing by Shri Navaratnam)