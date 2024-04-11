KKR : Jefferies confirms its Buy recommendation on the stock

Jefferies confirms its Buy recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged price target of $115, after the Investor Day.



' At the Investor Day, KKR presented a multi-year outlook for continued accelerated growth. Specifically, $300 billion in assets under management is expected to be raised between 2024 and 2026, supporting adjusted net income guidance of $7-8/sh ' says the analyst firm.



The combination of transparent prospects for steady growth, margin expansion and increased cash flow makes KKR an attractive long-term investment," adds Jefferies.



