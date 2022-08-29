Log in
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
2022-08-26
51.63 USD   -5.13%
KKR Launches Highways Infrastructure Trust in India

08/29/2022
Launch marks KKR’s third infrastructure investment trust in India

Strengthens KKR’s ability to pursue opportunities in transportation, renewables, and power

Global investment firm KKR today announced the launch of Highways Infrastructure Trust (“HIT”), a roads infrastructure investment trust (“InvIT”). HIT is KKR’s third InvIT in India, in addition to Virescent Renewable Energy Trust, India’s first renewable energy InvIT, and India Grid Trust, a leading transmissions InvIT, and marks KKR’s latest development as it scales its infrastructure investment activity in the country. Together, these platforms operate and manage 33 assets valued at over $3.8 billion across 22 states or union territories across India.

HIT’s initial portfolio comprises of six roads assets with a total length of more than 450 kilometers across six states in India. The assets, which include a diversified mix of toll and annuity roads, are located in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. In addition, HIT is considering a pipeline of acquisition targets, including through its sponsor. The platform possesses significant growth potential and seeks to invest in high-quality assets, including through bolt-on acquisitions.

HIT has been assigned a ‘Provisional AAA/Stable’ rating for its loan facilities from CRISIL, S&P’s India affiliate. The rating reflects the assets’ favorable location and geographical diversity, as well as strong track record of revenue.

HIT’s launch takes place on the back of growing demand to expand India’s road network, the second-largest globally, as passenger traffic and commercial vehicle traffic continue to increase. Today, India’s road network is responsible for 90% of total passenger traffic and the movement of almost 65% of all goods across the country.1

Hardik Shah, Partner at KKR, said, “HIT’s launch is a significant milestone for KKR’s India infrastructure strategy as we deepen our presence in the market. Highways and roads play a critical role in driving India’s economic prosperity and connecting its citizens, and we look forward to enabling further infrastructure creation and expansion as transportation demands continue to grow. With our dedicated platforms across transmissions, roads, and renewables in place, KKR is well-positioned to collaborate with sellers in the private markets and the government through the National Monetisation Pipeline on attractive investment opportunities.”

In Asia Pacific, KKR takes a flexible approach to infrastructure investment and combines local knowledge and capabilities with the Firm’s global industry and operational expertise. Globally, KKR’s infrastructure portfolio spans a broad range of sectors including transportation, renewable energy, power and utilities, water and wastewater, and telecommunications, among others, and manages more than $40 billion in assets.

In India, KKR sees transportation, renewable energy, and electricity transmissions as core to its infrastructure strategy. The launch of HIT additionally strengthens KKR’s longstanding commitment to India. Since setting up its Mumbai office in 2009, KKR has made more than 20 investments in India with more than a dozen active portfolio companies today.

About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life, and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

1 India Brand Equity Foundation (August 2022): Roads Industry Report


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 957 M - -
Net income 2022 1 867 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 44 393 M 44 393 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,11x
EV / Sales 2023 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 238
Free-Float 86,1%
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.-30.70%44 393
BLACKSTONE INC.-23.83%69 150
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.12%17 847
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-20.90%13 201
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-7.63%13 172
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-39.73%11 956