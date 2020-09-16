Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co. Inc.    KKR

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KKR : Leads $450 Million Funding for Online Fitness Platform Zwift

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 09:53am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Online fitness platform Zwift on Wednesday said it raised $450 million in a Series C funding round led by private-equity firm KKR & Co.

A specific valuation wasn't disclosed, but a Zwift representative said it exceeded $1 billion, making Zwift a unicorn, or a privately held startup valued at $1 billion or more.

Private-equity firm Permira, Amazon.com Inc.'s venture-capital fund Amazon Alexa Fund and Specialized Bicycle Components' venture-capital fund also participated in the round as new investors, along with existing investors True, Highland Europe, Novator and Causeway Media, Zwift said.

Zwift's app connects cyclists and runners in 3D computer-generated worlds. The Long Beach, Calif., startup said it will use the investment, which brings total funding to $620 million, to accelerate the development of its core software platform and to bring Zwift-designed hardware to market.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.37% 3142.28 Delayed Quote.70.80%
KKR & CO. INC. -0.32% 35.915 Delayed Quote.23.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
09:53aKKR : Leads $450 Million Funding for Online Fitness Platform Zwift
DJ
08:15aKKR : September 16, 2020|Zwift Raises $450 Million Investment; Series C Round Le..
PU
09/15Blank Check IPOs Rare In Europe -- WSJ
DJ
09/14Blank-Check IPOs in Europe Show Signs of Life
DJ
09/12EXCLUSIVE : India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irk..
RE
09/11EXCLUSIVE : India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irk..
RE
09/10KKR : Asset-Based Finance
PU
09/10RELIANCE APPROACHES DIGITAL UNIT BAC : sources
RE
09/10Reliance approaches digital unit backers to invest in retail arm - sources
RE
09/09KKR : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 843 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 14 057 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,50%
Capitalization 20 146 M 20 146 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 384
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 41,20 $
Last Close Price 36,03 $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,08%
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.23.52%20 146
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-4.90%36 802
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-34.64%15 116
AMUNDI-11.66%14 700
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-21.59%10 100
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-14.73%10 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group