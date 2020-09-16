KKR : Leads $450 Million Funding for Online Fitness Platform Zwift

By Colin Kellaher

Online fitness platform Zwift on Wednesday said it raised $450 million in a Series C funding round led by private-equity firm KKR & Co.

A specific valuation wasn't disclosed, but a Zwift representative said it exceeded $1 billion, making Zwift a unicorn, or a privately held startup valued at $1 billion or more.

Private-equity firm Permira, Amazon.com Inc.'s venture-capital fund Amazon Alexa Fund and Specialized Bicycle Components' venture-capital fund also participated in the round as new investors, along with existing investors True, Highland Europe, Novator and Causeway Media, Zwift said.

Zwift's app connects cyclists and runners in 3D computer-generated worlds. The Long Beach, Calif., startup said it will use the investment, which brings total funding to $620 million, to accelerate the development of its core software platform and to bring Zwift-designed hardware to market.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com