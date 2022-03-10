KKR : Mirastar adds five logistics assets in Barcelona and Madrid to its growing Spanish portfolioread more

Log in
Mirastar adds five logistics assets in Barcelona and Madrid to its growing Spanish portfolio

03/10/2022 | 07:13am EST
• The five logistics assets, located in prime logistics submarkets of Barcelona and Madrid, have a total surface area of 53,000 square meters
• Transacted over five separate transactions and with a mixture of standing logistics assets in last mile locations (Coslada, La Maquinista and Castellar del Valles) and forward purchases (Valls and Constanti)
• This follows the KKR-Mirastar logistics platform's first investment in Spain announced in February 2022, with further investments targeted

London/Madrid/Barcelona, 10 March, 2022. Mirastar, KKR Real Estate's industrial and logistics platform in Europe, has secured five additional logistics assets with a total surface area of 53,000 square meters in core logistics locations within Madrid and Barcelona. The five transactions are a mixture of standing acquisitions and turnkey projects and represent the platform's ambition to increase its presence in Spain.

Last-mile acquisitions in strategic locations

The three last-mile logistics assets are located in strategic hubs within the Barcelona and Madrid metropolitan areas and consist of a mixture of let and vacant tenancies. The investments consist of a 8,000 square meter vacant logistics asset in Coslada with refurbishment works to be executed shortly (Ring 1 Madrid), a 3,000 square meter logistics asset fully let in La Maquinista (Ring 1 Barcelona) and a 10,000 square meter asset fully let in Castellar del Valles (Ring 2 Barcelona).

Well-connected turnkey projects in Tarragona

In addition, Mirastar is purchasing two turnkey projects in the strategic locations of Valls and Constanti in Tarragona with a total area of 32,000 square meters. The projects benefit from excellent connections to Barcelona, Tarragona city, and the seaport and airport of Tarragona. Both projects are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023 by leading Spanish developers, Onilsa (Constanti) and Carbonell Figueras (Valls), with engineering works by INEL.

The new projects will target both the "Excellent" rating of the BREEAM sustainable building certificate and the "A" rating of the Energy Efficiency Certificate (EEC), representing Mirastar and KKR's commitment to environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.

The investments follow the recent acquisition of a 10,000 square meters turnkey project in Ripollet, Barcelona.

Amos Chia, Investments Director at Mirastar, said: "The acquisitions compliment the first transaction we signed recently. Mirastar will continue our significant investment program in Spain focusing on key sub-markets and owning and developing assets with strong ESG credentials."

Diederik Schol, Principal in EMEA Real Estate at KKR, said: "The transactions are the latest wave of successful acquisitions in Spain which continues our investment into quality logistics assets across Europe. These assets are strategically located and we feel confident of growing the platform rapidly in Spain over the coming 12-18 months."

Mirastar was advised by Garrigues, Savills Aguirre Newman and Nova Ambiente on the legal, technical and environmental aspects, respectively.

Buyside advisors for the investments include Knight Frank, Rio Grande Capital, JLL and BNP Paribas Real Estate.


About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 12:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
