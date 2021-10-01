Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR : October 1, 2021|Annabel Arthur joins KKR as Head of EMEA Corporate Communications

10/01/2021 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annabel will lead KKR's strategic communications activities in EMEA across KKR's investment platforms, managing all external communications, brand-building and content development as well as KKR's EMEA agency network. She will also provide communications support and advice on external engagement to KKR's portfolio companies.

Annabel was previously Head of Asia-Pacific Corporate Communications at The Carlyle Group, leading the firm's communications strategy across the region. Annabel built and drove a renewed approach to communications for Carlyle in Asia-Pacific, working in partnership with the firm's global and local leadership on a proactive programme that supported the firm's business objectives and activities. Prior to joining Carlyle, she spent ten years working at different European and global communications agencies in London and Hong Kong. She holds an MA from The University of Edinburgh.

Ludo Bammens, Managing Director and Head of EMEA Corporate Affairs, and Kristi Huller, Managing Director and Global Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications at KKR, said: "We welcome Annabel to KKR at an exciting time for our EMEA platform which is seeing significant growth across our core investment platforms in this region; Private Equity, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Credit. Effective communication with stakeholders is a critical part of doing business today. Annabel's expertise and international experience will be invaluable in driving external engagement and supporting our portfolio companies as we continue to scale in EMEA."

Annabel Arthur, Head of EMEA Corporate Communications at KKR, said: "I'm delighted to join KKR and excited by the opportunity of working with one of the world's leading investors to communicate the strengths of the KKR platform and the benefits it can provide for companies and clients."

Annabel can be reached at annabel.arthur@kkr.com.

-ends-

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.comand on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Media Contacts

Alastair Elwen / Sophia Johnston

Finsbury Glover Hering

Telephone: +44 20 7251 3801

Email: kkr@fgh.com

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 11:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
07:33aKKR : October 1, 2021|Annabel Arthur joins KKR as Head of EMEA Corporate Communications
PU
07:08aCOTY : to Sell Nearly 9% Stake in Wella to KKR
MT
04:32aKKR : to Acquire Majority Stake in Australia's Probe CX
MT
03:01aDARKTRACE : Shareholders Sell 25 Million Shares
MT
09/30Activist investor Elliott owns "significant" stake in Toshiba as review conducted
RE
09/30KKR : to Acquire Probe CX
BU
09/29KKR : 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Report
PU
09/29Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
09/29KKR Reportedly Nears Deal for Probe Group
CI
09/29KKR : Makes Play for Australia's Probe Group
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 759 M - -
Net income 2021 3 365 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 35 495 M 35 495 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 60,88 $
Average target price 76,38 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.50.36%35 495
BLACKSTONE INC.79.51%76 385
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.60%22 524
AMUNDI9.13%17 104
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.50.38%16 879
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.21.89%14 945