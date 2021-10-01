KKR : October 1, 2021|Annabel Arthur joins KKR as Head of EMEA Corporate Communications

Annabel will lead KKR's strategic communications activities in EMEA across KKR's investment platforms, managing all external communications, brand-building and content development as well as KKR's EMEA agency network. She will also provide communications support and advice on external engagement to KKR's portfolio companies.

Annabel was previously Head of Asia-Pacific Corporate Communications at The Carlyle Group, leading the firm's communications strategy across the region. Annabel built and drove a renewed approach to communications for Carlyle in Asia-Pacific, working in partnership with the firm's global and local leadership on a proactive programme that supported the firm's business objectives and activities. Prior to joining Carlyle, she spent ten years working at different European and global communications agencies in London and Hong Kong. She holds an MA from The University of Edinburgh.

Ludo Bammens, Managing Director and Head of EMEA Corporate Affairs, and Kristi Huller, Managing Director and Global Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications at KKR, said: "We welcome Annabel to KKR at an exciting time for our EMEA platform which is seeing significant growth across our core investment platforms in this region; Private Equity, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Credit. Effective communication with stakeholders is a critical part of doing business today. Annabel's expertise and international experience will be invaluable in driving external engagement and supporting our portfolio companies as we continue to scale in EMEA."

Annabel Arthur, Head of EMEA Corporate Communications at KKR, said: "I'm delighted to join KKR and excited by the opportunity of working with one of the world's leading investors to communicate the strengths of the KKR platform and the benefits it can provide for companies and clients."

Annabel can be reached at annabel.arthur@kkr.com.

