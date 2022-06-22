Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:05 2022-06-22 pm EDT
46.11 USD   -0.57%
12:35pKKR : On The Availability Of The Offer Document And Information Relating To The Legal, Financial And Accounting Characteristics Of Kyoto Bidcoread more
PU
11:15aKKR : A Q&A with KKR's Sustainability Expert Advisory Council
PU
10:30aBidders weigh offers valuing Toshiba at up to $22 bln-sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR : On The Availability Of The Offer Document And Information Relating To The Legal, Financial And Accounting Characteristics Of Kyoto Bidcoread more

06/22/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ON THE AVAILABILITY OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND INFORMATION RELATING TO THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF KYOTO BIDCO

IN CONNECTION WITH THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES AND WARRANTS OF

INITIATED BY

KYOTO BIDCO

PRESENTED BY

FINANCIAL ADVISOR

PRICE OF THE OFFER:

€50 per Albioma share (2021 dividend coupon detached)

€29,10 per Albioma redeemable share subscription and/or acquisition warrants

DURATION OF THE OFFER:

25 trading days

The timetable of the tender offer (the "Offer") will be set out by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") in accordance with provisions of its general regulation.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

In accordance with Articles L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and 237-1 and seq. of the AMF's general regulation, Kyoto BidCo intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice of result of the Offer, or, as the case may be, in the event of a reopening of the Offer, within three (3) months from the closing of the reopened Offer, a squeeze-out procedure for Albioma shares for a unitary indemnity equal to the price of the Offer, if the number of Albioma shares not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Albioma (other than the treasury shares and the unavailable performance shares that would be subject to the liquidity mechanism) does not represent, at the end of the Offer, more than 10% of the capital and voting rights of Albioma.

Kyoto BidCo also intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice of result of the Offer, or, as the case may be, in the event of a reopening of the Offer, within three (3) months from the closing of the reopened Offer, a squeeze-out procedure for the Albioma warrants for a unitary indemnity equal to the price of the Offer, if the number of the Albioma shares likely to be created through exercise of the Albioma warrants not presented to the Offer, once added to the existing shares of Albioma not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Albioma (other than the treasury shares and the unavailable performance shares that would be subject to the liquidity mechanism) does not represent more than 10% of the sum of the capital Securities existing and likely to be created of Albioma.

The Offer is not being and will not be launched in any jurisdiction where it would not be permitted under applicable law. The acceptance of the Offer by persons residing in countries other than France and the United States of America may be subject to specific obligations or restrictions imposed by legal or regulatory provisions. Recipients of the Offer are solely responsible for complying with such laws and, therefore, before accepting the Offer, they are responsible for determining whether such laws exist and are applicable, by relying on their own consultants.

In the U.S., to the extent applicable, the Offer will be made in compliance with Section 14(e) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), laws and regulations promulgated thereunder, including Regulation 14(e) after applying the exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act ("Tier II" exemption in respect of Securities of foreign private issuers). For further information see the section 2.16 "Offer restrictions abroad" of the offer document.

This press release was prepared and made available to the public by Kyoto BidCo (the "Offeror") in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-27 2° and 231-28 of the AMF's general regulation.

Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-23 of the AMF's general regulation, the AMF has, in accordance with its clearance decision dated June 21, 2022, affixed the visa n°22-230on the offer document prepared by the Offeror in the context of the Offer.

In accordance with article 231-28 of the AMF's general regulation, the information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of the Offeror was filed with the AMF on June 21, 2022, and made available to the public this day.

This information and the offer document approved by the AMF are available on the Albioma website (www.albioma.com) and from the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and can be obtained free of charge from:

KYOTO BIDCO SAS

27 avenue de l'Opéra

75001 Paris

Société Générale

GLBA/IBD/ECM/SEG

75886 Paris Cedex 18

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice of opening, and Euronext Paris will publish a notice announcing the terms and opening of the Offer.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not directed at persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and may not be accepted from any jurisdiction where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are responsible for informing themselves about and complying with any local restrictions that may apply.

Kyoto BidCo declines any liability for any violation by any person of such restrictions.

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 16:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
12:35pKKR : On The Availability Of The Offer Document And Information Relating To The Legal, Fin..
PU
11:15aKKR : A Q&A with KKR's Sustainability Expert Advisory Council
PU
10:30aBidders weigh offers valuing Toshiba at up to $22 bln-sources
RE
08:33aBidders weigh offers valuing Toshiba at up to $22 bln-sources
RE
06/21KKR : The Offeror acquires Shares in Accell Group; 80% securedread more
PU
06/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
06/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
06/21KKR Says it has Partnered With Andrew Silvernail to Explore Acquisition Opportunities A..
MT
06/21KKR Partners with Veteran CEO Andy Silvernail to Pursue Acquisition Opportunities in th..
BU
06/21KKR & Co. Inc. Appoints Andy as an Executive Advisor
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 522 M - -
Net income 2022 2 716 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 27 479 M 27 479 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 238
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 46,37 $
Average target price 79,34 $
Spread / Average Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.-37.76%27 479
BLACKSTONE INC.-29.49%63 927
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.61%17 842
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-27.80%12 088
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-40.78%11 744
ESR GROUP LIMITED-20.49%11 695