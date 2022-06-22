KKR : On The Availability Of The Offer Document And Information Relating To The Legal, Financial And Accounting Characteristics Of Kyoto Bidcoread more

IMPORTANT NOTICE In accordance with Articles L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and 237-1 and seq. of the AMF's general regulation, Kyoto BidCo intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice of result of the Offer, or, as the case may be, in the event of a reopening of the Offer, within three (3) months from the closing of the reopened Offer, a squeeze-out procedure for Albioma shares for a unitary indemnity equal to the price of the Offer, if the number of Albioma shares not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Albioma (other than the treasury shares and the unavailable performance shares that would be subject to the liquidity mechanism) does not represent, at the end of the Offer, more than 10% of the capital and voting rights of Albioma. Kyoto BidCo also intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice of result of the Offer, or, as the case may be, in the event of a reopening of the Offer, within three (3) months from the closing of the reopened Offer, a squeeze-out procedure for the Albioma warrants for a unitary indemnity equal to the price of the Offer, if the number of the Albioma shares likely to be created through exercise of the Albioma warrants not presented to the Offer, once added to the existing shares of Albioma not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Albioma (other than the treasury shares and the unavailable performance shares that would be subject to the liquidity mechanism) does not represent more than 10% of the sum of the capital Securities existing and likely to be created of Albioma. The Offer is not being and will not be launched in any jurisdiction where it would not be permitted under applicable law. The acceptance of the Offer by persons residing in countries other than France and the United States of America may be subject to specific obligations or restrictions imposed by legal or regulatory provisions. Recipients of the Offer are solely responsible for complying with such laws and, therefore, before accepting the Offer, they are responsible for determining whether such laws exist and are applicable, by relying on their own consultants. In the U.S., to the extent applicable, the Offer will be made in compliance with Section 14(e) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), laws and regulations promulgated thereunder, including Regulation 14(e) after applying the exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act ("Tier II" exemption in respect of Securities of foreign private issuers). For further information see the section 2.16 "Offer restrictions abroad" of the offer document.