KKR & CO. INC.

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

KKR : Optiv Announces Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Readiness Services to Guide Organizations Through Federal Regulations

02/16/2021 | 03:01pm EST
-- Fully Integrated Federal Business Strategy Designed to Keep Companies Working as U.S. Government Tightens Rules on Contractors --

Optiv Security, a security solutions integrator delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, today announced new capabilities to help clients navigate Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), a set of DOD regulations aimed at keeping the United States government supply chain safer by requiring 300,000+ defense contractors to protect sensitive information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006059/en/

“Businesses worldwide are experiencing a dramatic escalation of threats in cyberspace – from nation states, criminal organizations, extremists, company insiders, and hacktivists – and these threats have been steadily growing in sophistication,” said General David H. Petraeus (U.S. Army, Ret.) Partner, KKR and Chairman of the KKR Global Institute and Optiv Board Member. “Firms must upgrade their cyber defenses, and Optiv is determined to provide American companies with the most effective and most efficient comprehensive, integrated, managed cybersecurity solution possible.”

While full implementation of CMMC is not expected until 2025, Optiv urges organizations to act now. To reduce risk as CMMC is rolled out, the DOD has implemented new rules on the Federal Register that require contracting partners to submit a self-assessment and associated documentation to bid on new contracts. As DFARS 252.204–7021 Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Requirement goes into effect, contractors must obtain and maintain a level of certification, by a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). Without C3PAO certification at the required maturity level, Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors may not be able to view or bid on contracts.

“Most organizations view CMMC as another compliance requirement,” said Justin Williams, Optiv managing partner. “This is much more than a compliance audit, it’s a new way of doing business with the federal government. Without certification, an existing or potential defense contractor may not be able to view or bid on new contracts.”

“We understand the challenges being faced by large enterprises and small businesses around the country. The DIB supply chain must think strategically about their federal security strategy in pursuing opportunities bound by DFARS and CMMC regulatory requirements. It is imperative to support the DOD on this venture, while protecting the DIB, and supporting our nation’s small, medium, and large businesses.”

To learn more about CMMC and how Optiv can help, read our whitepaper or visit www.optiv.com.

Optiv Security: Secure your security.™
Optiv is a security solutions integrator – “one-stop” trusted partner with a singular focus on cybersecurity. Our end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities span risk management and transformation, cyber digital transformation, threat management, security operations, identity and data management, and integration and innovation, helping organizations realize stronger, simpler and more cost-efficient cybersecurity programs that support business requirements and outcomes. At Optiv, we are modernizing cybersecurity to enable clients to innovate their consumption models, integrate infrastructure and technology to maximize value, achieve measurable outcomes, and realize complete solutions and business alignment. For more information about Optiv, please visit us at www.optiv.com.


© Business Wire 2021
