Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
46.12 USD   -3.27%
04:30pKKR : Presentation – Long Form
PU
04:08aBLOCKCHAIN BITES : The merge is here; Black market for stolen NFTs; ATO (air)drops new guidance; Gensler urges crypto registration; Coinbase insider pleads guilty; KKR jumps into avalanche for PE offering
AQ
09/20SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR : Presentation – Long Form

09/21/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KKR & Co. Inc.

September 2022

Legal Disclosures

This presentation has been prepared by KKR & Co. Inc. solely for informational purposes for its public stockholders in connection with evaluating the business, operations and financial results of KKR & Co. Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "KKR"), which includes The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Global Atlantic") as of February 1, 2021. This presentation is not and shall not be construed as an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any securities of KKR & Co. Inc. This presentation may not be distributed, referenced, quoted or linked by website, in whole or in part, except as agreed to in writing by KKR & Co. Inc.

The statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation (other than financial figures, which are as of quarter end), unless another time is specified in relation to them, and access to this presentation at any given time shall not give rise to any implication that there has been no change in the facts set forth in this presentation since that date.

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements pertaining to KKR, including with respect to the investment funds, vehicles and accounts managed by KKR and the insurance companies managed by Global Atlantic. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, estimates, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believe," "think," "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "should," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "intend," "will," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," the negative version of these words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or factual matters. These forward-looking statements are based on KKR's beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but these beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to KKR or within its control. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. KKR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this presentation except as required by law. Please see the Appendix for additional important information about forward looking statements, including the assumptions and risks concerning projections and estimates of future performance.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP and other operating and performance measures, including after-tax distributable earnings (or DE), fee related earnings (or FRE), book value, adjusted shares, and assets under management (or AUM). These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While we believe that providing these non-GAAP measures is helpful to investors in assessing the overall performance of KKR's business, they may not include all items that are significant to an investor's analysis of our financial results. Please see the Appendix for additional important information about the non-GAAP and other operating and performance measures presented herein.

Please see the Appendix for other important information. In addition, information about factors affecting KKR, including a description of risks that should be considered when making a decision to purchase or sell any securities of KKR & Co. Inc., can be found in KKR & Co. Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.

2

KKR - Growth and Diversification Across AUM

($ in billions)

$471

$491

Hedge

$491

Funds

$27

Alternative

Credit

$81

+22%

Leveraged

CAGR

Credit

$97

$252

$218

Real

$195

Assets

$114

$168

$120

$130

$107

Private

$100

$83

Equity

$172

$60

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2Q

2Q

2022

2022

Real Estate

Infrastructure

& Energy

Growth Equity

  • Core Private Equity

Traditional

Private Equity

Private Equity + Real Assets

Credit and Liquid Strategies

Note: Private Equity, together with Real Assets, was formerly known as Private Markets. The business line split was announced on July 28, 2022.

3

Exceptional Investment Performance

Gross IRR ITD as of June 30, 2022 across recent funds

Comparable Public Indices

Traditional Private Equity

Core

Growth Equity

Infrastructure

Real Estate

Credit

Private Equity

39%

41%

38%

32%

33%

32%

30%

27%

27%(1)

23%

19%

18%

17%

16%

14% 14%

11%

11%

4%

5%

6%

3%

3%

4%

2%

1%

1%

6%

1%

-2%

-2%

-1%

-4%-17%

5%

3%

Americas

Europe V

Asia III

Core

Next Gen

Health

Impact I

Global III Asia Pacific Americas II Europe II

Asia

Core+

Dislocation

Europe

Direct

Bank Loans European

XII

Tech II

Care I

Americas

I

Direct

Lending III Plus High Leveraged

Lending II

Yield

Loans

Note: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the Appendix for details on the comparable public indices and important information

regarding how IRR is calculated.

  1. Uses gross time weighted return ITD given open-ended structure.

4

Differentiated Business Model

Client & Partner

Globalization &

Asset

Group

Diversification

KKR Capital

Industry &

Investment

Markets

Expertise

Balance

Global Macro &

Asset Allocation

Sheet

Diversity,

Equity &

Geopolitics &

Inclusion

Public Policy

Employee

KKR

Ownership

Capstone

ESG &

Public Affairs

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 20:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
04:30pKKR : Presentation – Long Form
PU
04:08aBLOCKCHAIN BITES : The merge is here; Black market for stolen NFTs; ATO (air)drops new gui..
AQ
09/20SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
09/20SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
09/20ETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Decline Premarket as Fed Starts Policy Meeting
MT
09/20KKR, Hero Group Agree to Invest $450 Million in Hero Future Energies
MT
09/20KKR, Hero to invest $450 mln in Hero's renewable energy arm
RE
09/20KKR to invest $450 million in renewable energy arm of India's Hero Group
RE
09/20 KKR Invests in Hero Future Energies in $450 Million Transaction KKR Invests in Hero Fu..
BU
09/19KKR, Baring, Temasek Reportedly Vie for Manipal Stake
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 963 M - -
Net income 2022 3 446 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 40 997 M 40 997 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 238
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 47,68 $
Average target price 67,95 $
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.-36.00%40 997
BLACKSTONE INC.-29.72%63 810
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-12.84%17 536
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-9.29%12 935
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-26.72%12 230
ESR GROUP LIMITED-18.22%12 040