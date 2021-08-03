Log in
KKR : Q2 2021 Earnings Release

KKR : Q2 2021 Earnings Release

08/03/2021 | 07:03am EDT
KKR & Co. Inc. Reports

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

August 3, 2021

KKR Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

New York, August 3, 2021 - KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today reported its second quarter 2021 results.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss KKR's financial results will be held on August 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1

  1. 407-0312(U.S. callers) or +1 (201) 389-0899(non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Center section of KKR's website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KKR's website beginning approximately one hour after the live broadcast ends.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

"This was an exceptional

quarter for KKR. We continue

to deliver differentiated

investment performance on behalf of our fund investors leading to a record $59 billion of organic inflows this quarter. Alongside record quarterly Fee Related Earnings per share and After-tax Distributable Earnings per share, momentum across

the firm remains high."

Henry R. Kravis and

George R. Roberts

Co-Chairmen and Co-Chief

Executive Officers of KKR

1

KKR Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Legal Disclosures

This presentation has been prepared by KKR & Co. Inc. solely for informational purposes for its public stockholders in connection with evaluating the business, operations and financial results of KKR & Co. Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "KKR"), which includes The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Global Atlantic") as of February 1, 2021. This presentation is not and shall not be construed as an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any securities of KKR & Co. Inc. This presentation may not be distributed, referenced, quoted or linked by website, in whole or in part, except as agreed to in writing by KKR & Co. Inc.

The statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation (other than financial figures, which are as of quarter end), unless another time is specified in relation to them, and access to this presentation at any given time shall not give rise to any implication that there has been no change in the facts set forth in this presentation since that date.

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements pertaining to KKR, including with respect to the investment funds, vehicles and accounts managed by KKR and the insurance companies managed by Global Atlantic. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, estimates, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believe," "think," "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "should," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "intend," "will," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," the negative version of these words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or factual matters. These forward-looking statements are based on KKR's beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but these beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to KKR or within its control. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. KKR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this presentation except as required by law. Please see the Appendix for additional important information about forward looking statements, including the assumptions and risks concerning projections and estimates of future performance.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may have important limitations as analytical tools, because they may exclude items that may be significant in understanding and analyzing our financial results. In addition, these measures are defined or calculated differently by different companies in our industry and, accordingly, investors should use caution when considering the measures used in this presentation compared to similarly titled measures of other companies. Please see the Appendix for additional important information about the non-GAAP measures presented herein and a reconciliation of non- GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures.

Please see the Appendix for other important information. In addition, information about factors affecting KKR, including a description of risks that should be considered when making a decision to purchase or sell any securities of KKR & Co. Inc., can be found in KKR & Co. Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021 and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Media

Craig Larson

Kristi Huller

Phone: +1 (877) 610-4910 in U.S. / +1 (212) 230-9410

Phone: +1 (212) 750-8300

investor-relations@kkr.com

media@kkr.com

2

KKR & Co. Inc.

Second Quarter Earnings

KKR's Second Quarter 2021 GAAP Results (Unaudited)

  • GAAP Net Income Attributable to KKR & Co. Inc. Common Stockholders was $1.3 billion in the quarter. GAAP Stockholders' Equity Per Outstanding Share of Common Stock was $25.39 at quarter end

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2Q'20

2Q'21

2Q'20 YTD

2Q'21 YTD

Revenues

Asset Management

$

1,331,994

$

2,200,919

$

330,489

$

5,378,877

Insurance

-

935,262

-

2,320,310

Total Revenues

$

1,331,994

$

3,136,181

$

330,489

$

7,699,187

Expenses

Asset Management

757,068

1,355,370

660,376

2,844,364

Insurance

-

636,342

-

2,243,893

Total Expenses

$

757,068

$

1,991,712

$

660,376

$

5,088,257

Total Investment Income (Loss) - Asset Management

$

1,582,503

$

3,462,072

$

(2,101,316)

$

6,349,717

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

206,264

343,667

(154,415)

782,406

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

-

1,337

-

1,337

Noncontrolling Interests

1,244,196

2,946,262

(1,703,233)

5,191,793

Preferred Stock Dividends

8,341

37,603

16,682

63,194

Net Income - KKR Common Stockholders

$

698,628

$

1,277,672

$

(590,237)

$

2,921,917

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to KKR & Co. Inc. Per Share of Common Stock

Basic

$

1.25

$

2.19

$

(1.06)

$

5.04

Diluted

$

1.24

$

2.05

$

(1.06)

$

4.73

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

Basic

558,774,162

582,398,367

558,961,992

579,578,831

Diluted

565,611,138

630,390,360

558,961,992

625,668,629

4Q'20

2Q'21

KKR & Co. Inc. Stockholders' Equity Per Outstanding Share of Common Stock

$

21.15

$

25.39

Note:

All figures in this presentation are as of June 30, 2021, unless otherwise specifically indicated. Results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 only

include the results of Global Atlantic for the five months beginning on February 1, 2021; comparability to prior and future periods may be limited. See

Appendix for GAAP income statement and GAAP balance sheet. Totals may not add due to rounding.

1

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 11:02:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
