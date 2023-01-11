KKR : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 11, 2023





KKR & CO. INC.



Delaware

001-34820

88-1203639

30 Hudson Yards



New York, NY10001

Telephone: (212) 750-8300

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.





On January 11, 2023, KKR & Co. Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "KKR") posted a presentation on its website for KKR common stockholders and analysts. The presentation is accessible at the Investor Center for KKR & Co. Inc. at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/ . From time to time, KKR uses its website as a channel of distribution of financial and other important information about the company.





The information in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.





