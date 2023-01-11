Advanced search
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
01/11/2023
50.13 USD   +0.99%
06:55aKkr : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
06:46aKkr & Co. Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/10JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on KKR & Co to $72 From $74, Maintains Market Outperform Rating
MT
KKR : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

01/11/2023 | 06:55am EST
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549


FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 11, 2023

KKR & CO. INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware
001-34820
88-1203639
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)

30 Hudson Yards
New York, NY10001
Telephone: (212) 750-8300
(Address, zip code, and telephone number, including
area code, of registrant's principal executive office.)

NOT APPLICABLE
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):


Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class
Trading symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
KKR
New York Stock Exchange
6.00% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
KKR PR C
New York Stock Exchange
4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 of KKR Group Finance Co. IX LLC
KKRS
New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 7.01
Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 11, 2023, KKR & Co. Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "KKR") posted a presentation on its website for KKR common stockholders and analysts. The presentation is accessible at the Investor Center for KKR & Co. Inc. at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. From time to time, KKR uses its website as a channel of distribution of financial and other important information about the company.

The information in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.


KKR & CO. INC.



Date: January 11, 2023

By: /s/ Christopher Lee


Name: Christopher Lee


Title: Assistant Secretary


Attachments

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 11:54:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
