Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR : Renta Corporación to develop last-mile logistics asset in Barcelona for KKR-Mirastarread more

01/25/2022 | 09:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
· The asset, located in Barcelona's first logistics ring, has a surface area of 10,000 square meters· This is the first investment in Spain made by the KKR-Mirastar logistics platform· The project seeks to comply with the most advanced certifications on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency

London/Barcelona, 25January, 2022. Renta Corporación has begun the development of a last-mile logistics asset with a surface area of 10,000 square metres in Ripollet (Barcelona). This is a turnkey project that Renta Corporación will carry out for Mirastar, KKR Real Estate's industrial and logistics platform in Europe, and is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2023. The sale values the logistics asset at just over 13 million euros.

The project represents a new commitment by Renta Corporación to environmental sustainability and energy efficiency. The development will target attaining both an "Excellent" rating for the BREEAM sustainable building certificate and an "A" rating for the Energy Efficiency Certificate.

The deal is the first in Spain for Mirastar, which is also actively investing and developing projects in other European countries such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Italy. The company is also looking to expand into new markets in 2022. The investment is being made through KKR's second European real estate fund, Real Estate Partners Europe II.

Strategic location

Situated in Barcelona's first logistics and industrial ring, the asset is located in the town of Ripollet. This is a strategic hub within the Barcelona metropolitan area, which is perfectly connected to the main transport routes in the area and located within a conurbation of more than 5 million people, which allows for great capillarity and efficiency for a last-mile asset.

Anthony Butler, CIO & Co-Founder of Mirastar, said: "Mirastar has been committed to investing and developing in Spain since we launched. We look forward to completion of this well-positioned scheme, with strong ESG credentials, in a supply constrained sub-market and to add to our strong pipeline of opportunities."

Diederik Schol, Principal in EMEA Real Estate at KKR, said: "We are pleased that we have been able to expand the platform into Spain as we continue to invest in quality logistics assets across Europe. This acquisition is a high-quality last-mile asset in an undersupplied market, and fits perfectly with our strategy of working with best-in-class local developers."

Luis Guardia, director of Commercial Assets at Renta Corporación, said: "Logistically, the asset is very well located, which allows for efficient links between the hub and the rest of Spain and Europe. In recent years, the Barcelona metropolitan area has become an attractive market for logistics land due to high demand, limited supply and high occupancy rates. For Renta Corporación, this is a new commitment to the logistics sector, in which significant deals have been made in recent years".

Renta Corporación was advised by the real estate consulting firm Savills Aguirre Newman, while Mirastar was advised by Garrigues, Savills Aguirre Newman and Nova Ambiente on the legal, technical and environmental aspects, respectively.

About Renta Corporación

Renta Corporación is a listed real estate company with a differential business model based on the creation of value through the acquisition of real estate assets for their transformation and adaptation to the needs of the market, for subsequent sale to third parties. The real estate company focusses its business on the Madrid and Barcelona markets, the two markets with the most liquidity and activity in Spain. The company complements its business model through its property business, managing real estate assets of different types, both its own and those of investee companies, mainly Vivenio, which generates recurring income for the company.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 14:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
09:57aKKR : Renta Corporación to develop last-mile logistics asset in Barcelona for KKR-Mirastar..
PU
01/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Vodafone, Iliad, Unilever, KKR, Tesla...
01/24Today on Wall Street: It's going to be an eventful week
01/24Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Monday
MT
01/24Strategic Lease Partners Acquires $780 Million in Net Leased Properties in Q4 2021 for ..
BU
01/24MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 24, 2022
01/24KKR : Tom Reichert Joins ERM Group as Global CEOread more
PU
01/24FTSE 100 Falls as Traders Brace for Fed Decision -2-
DJ
01/24KKR-Led Consortium to Acquire Accell Group for 1.56 Billion Euros
MT
01/24Accell Group Soars 25% With $1.77 Billion KKR Takeover Deal
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 983 M - -
Net income 2021 4 352 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 38 265 M 38 265 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 65,41 $
Average target price 89,43 $
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.-12.20%38 265
BLACKSTONE INC.-15.46%77 766
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-5.41%22 474
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-12.50%17 124
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-5.37%15 925
AMUNDI-7.37%15 390