May 28, 2024 at 07:28 am EDT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A consortium of KKR and Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) has emerged as the frontrunner to buy a minority stake worth $1 billion in one of Asia's biggest data centre providers, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The potential investment in STT Telemedia Global Data Centres underscores growing interest and demand for data centres across Asia Pacific as nations and companies in the world's most populous region respond to the boom in artificial intelligence.

The sources declined to be named as the information is not yet public.

KKR declined to comment. Singtel and STT did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Andrew Heavens)