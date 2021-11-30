Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KKR & Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR Supports 74 Small Businesses and Nonprofits in Latest Grants to Aid Global Economic Recovery

11/30/2021 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In Celebration of GivingTuesday, Firm Also Provides $50,000 Community Grant to the NYC Partnership Foundation to Stimulate New Business Creation and Resiliency

KKR today announced the recipients of the latest rounds of KKR Relief Effort grants awarded through two of the initiative’s cornerstone programs: KKR Small Business Builders (“SBB”) and KKR Grants. In the latest rounds, the KKR SBB program awarded $10,000 to 47 small business owners in 25 states across the US. The KKR Grants program made commitments of more than $3.2 million to 27 nonprofits based in the US, UK and France.

As part of its KKR Grants program, KKR today also announced plans to deliver a grant of $50,000 to the New York City Partnership Foundation (the “Partnership Foundation”). The Partnership Foundation works with the government, labor and nonproﬁt sectors to promote economic growth and maintain New York City’s position as a global center of commerce and innovation through contributing directly to projects that create jobs, improve economically distressed communities and stimulate new business creation. Specifically, the grant from KKR will go towards helping small businesses in New York create an online presence, which is key to helping businesses survive pandemic-related losses, build business resilience and prosper in a post-pandemic economy.

“KKR wants small businesses and nonprofits everywhere to know that they are not alone as they continue to work to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ken Mehlman, Partner, Global Head of Public Affairs at KKR and Co-Head of KKR Global Impact. “GivingTuesday is an important reminder that there are incredible organizations like the New York City Partnership Foundation that work tirelessly to rebuild, strengthen and transform communities by creating jobs where they are most needed and supporting local businesses.”

Since launching the KKR Relief Effort in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020, KKR and its employees have supported 305 small businesses with direct support and grants of $10,000 each through the KKR SBB program. The KKR Grants initiative has provided more than $33 million in funding to 137 nonprofits whose missions align with supporting workforce recovery and development across communities and championing frontline heroes.

The businesses in the latest round of KKR’s SBB program are 79% minority-owned, 62% women-owned and 23% owned by veterans or their immediate family members. To date, 74% of the small business owner recipients have said that KKR’s grant was pivotal to the survival of their business through the pandemic.

KKR SBB and KKR Grants are available to organizations around the world with recipients selected on an ongoing basis.

About KKR Small Business Builders

KKR Small Business Builders is a grants-based program created to support small business owners who are struggling to navigate the challenges of the pandemic. KKR has joined forces with small business experts at Hello Alice and GEN Global to identify diverse and dynamic small business owners in need of assistance. Through SBB, KKR is awarding $10,000 grants to small business owners who will also receive support from KKR employees and the Hello Alice platform to help them better sustain their operations, maintain or create jobs and manage or pivot their business model. Small businesses can learn more at kkr.helloalice.com. The next round of applications will open in September.

About KKR Grants

KKR Grants is a global effort focused on identifying and supporting the most innovative and effective nonprofits whose missions are aligned with priority areas, including delivering immediate aid to vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic, providing innovative pathways of workforce recovery and development, and supporting our heroes including teachers, first responders, essential workers and front-line medical professionals. KKR is supporting these organizations with financial grants and strategic support. The application for nonprofits is available at www.kkr.com/grants. The current round of applications is open until September 24, 2021.

 

KKR Small Business Builders Recipients

 

Willie Robinson

Chi-town Cuts and Fades | Los Angeles, CA

 

Michael Bailey

Industry Soundz | Blue Springs, MO

 

Kizela Baker

Sweet-Sosumba Vegan Café | Washington, D.C.

 

Venus Barratt

The Wellness Kitchen of Warrenton VA | Warrenton, VA

 

Joseph Burgess

Sugarbaker & Associates | Seattle, WA

 

Means Cameron

BlaCk Coffee Lounge | Cincinnati, OH

 

Perrin Chipouras

Orange Poppy Spa | Boulder, CO

 

Nyshia Cook

NC Music Center | Charlotte, NC

 

Joel Cosme

Community Grounds | Columbus, OH

 

Lesia Daniel

Funtime Preschool of Clinton | Clinton, MS

 

Nicole Davidson

Batter Bar | Lynchburg, VA

 

Michael Davis

Good Vibes | Country Club Hills, IL

 

Noel Davis

Paris Fit Studios | Philadelphia, PA

 

Ticora Davis

Law Office of Ticora E. Davis | Charlotte, NC

 

Nathaniel DeMont

DeMont Guitars | Oswego, IL

 

Vinessa Dickson

The Star Look | Decatur, GA

 

Melissa Eisner

Coffee Bandits | Merced, CA

 

Patrick Schnettlere

Tidal Foods PBC | San Francisco, CA

 

Cindy Graham

Brighter Hope Wellness Center | Clarksville, MD

 

Twyla Grider

Stellar Creative Collective | Union City, NJ

 

Sandra Griffiths

Yoga Angels International Incorporated | Beverly Hills, CA

 

Deuene Hickman

Quality of Life Counseling Center | Hampton, VA

 

Meredith Kaunitz

Art Play Learn | Bowie, MD

 

Anietra LaBranche

Quiet Fire, The Inferno Barre and Dance Studio | Chicago, IL

 

 

 

 

 

Alexandria Liu

Keen Industries, DBA Fabpro Technologies | Baltimore, MD

 

Catherine Marcelino

Excel Taekwondo Center | Canoga Park, CA

 

Enu Mkparu

Sun Group Energy | Seekonk, MA

 

OCA Mocha

OCA Mocha | Arbutus, MD

 

Shaunya Noble

Pastaholics | Lithia Springs, GA

 

Candice Wise-Norris

Ironworks | Washington, D.C.

 

Sabrina Peterson

Capitol Percussion + Backline Rentals | Riverdale Park, MD

 

Scott Proctor

East Side Pot Shop | Austin, TX

 

Jon Renthrope

Cajun Fire Brewing Company | New Orleans, LA

 

Cassi Riggs

Plant Perks, Inc. | Missoula, MT

 

Kenneth Ekechukwu

Axo Rock Kitchen & Lounge | El Paso, TX

 

Faryal Rohail

WASE Limited | Hemel Hempstead, England

 

Natalie Salinas

Olde Madrid | Racine, WI

 

Kelly Smith

Minni | Boston, MA

 

Lisamarie Smith

Carpe Bleus Catering| Sacramento, CA

 

Chantel Bratcher-Coleman

Shaping Minds Therapeutic Services LLC| Newark, DE

 

Debra Stirone

Gourmet Goodies | Mendon, NY

 

Huan Sun

Catonsville Happy Feet | Catonsville, MD

 

Kathy Jo Miller Taylor

KJ's Cakery Bakery LLC | Kent, WA

 

Ming Thompson

Atelier Cho Thompson | New Haven, CT

 

Tyrell Timpson

Macon Progress Basketball | Beaverton, OR

 

Designed By Purpose Counseling & Consulting

Designed By Purpose Counseling & Consulting | Aiken, SC

 

Cheing Winston

Personfinances4us LLC | Middle River, MD

 

 

 

 

 

 

KKR Grants Recipients

COMMUNITIES

Helping vulnerable populations with their most critical needs including food, housing and healthcare

 

Age UK

United Kingdom

 

Alameda County Library Foundation

California, USA

 

Black Women's Blueprint

New York, USA

 

 

 

 

The River Fund New York, Inc.

New York, USA

 

Volunteers of Legal Service

New York, USA

 

 

 

 

OPPORTUNITIES

Supporting job training, workforce recovery, and upskilling programs

 

Community Access, Inc.

New York, USA

 

Conservation Corps North Bay, Inc.

California, USA

 

CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy Foundation, Inc.

New York, USA

 

Emma’s Torch

New York, USA

 

Girls In Tech, Inc

California, USA

 

Global Kids, Inc.

New York, USA

 

Homeless Garden Project

California, USA

 

Juma Ventures

California, USA

 

KindWork

New York, USA

 

Kingdom Causes Bellflower

California, USA

 

 

New York City Partnership Foundation, Inc.

New York, USA

 

Orion Industries

Washington, USA

 

Power2

United Kingdom

 

Réseau des Ecoles de la 2e Chance en France – Network of 2nd Chance Schools in France

France

 

The HOPE Program

New York, USA

 

The Knowledge House

New York, USA

 

The Youth Employment Partnership, Inc.

California, USA

 

Towards Employment

Ohio, USA

 

Utah Microenterprise Loan Fund

Utah, USA

 

Year Up

Massachusetts, USA

 

 

 

HEROES

Supporting teachers, first responders, essential workers, and medical personnel

 

Association Réseau Espérance banlieues

France

 

 

   

 

Partnership for After School Education

New York, USA

 

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
02:01pKKR Supports 74 Small Businesses and Nonprofits in Latest Grants to Aid Global Economic..
BU
01:53pAnalysis-KKR's Telecom Italia approach may call time on Italy discount
RE
06:19aJPMorgan to back KKR's 45 billion euro financing in TIM deal -paper
RE
11/29Italy's PD party pledges active government role over Telecom Italia, unions say
RE
11/29FTSE Closes Higher as It Recovers Some Losses From Black Friday
DJ
11/29Italy's PD party pledges active government role over Telecom Italia, unions say
RE
11/29Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Monday
MT
11/29FTSE Rises, BT's Bonds Fall on Takeover Bid Speculation
DJ
11/29FTSE Rebounds, Pound Seen as Vulnerable to Omicron Variant
DJ
11/29EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Steady But Omicron Uncertainty Persists
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KKR & CO. INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 947 M - -
Net income 2021 4 347 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 44 642 M 44 642 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 76,31 $
Average target price 89,77 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.88.47%44 642
BLACKSTONE INC.129.72%106 394
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC7.02%22 493
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.74.14%20 247
AMUNDI12.35%17 122
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.35.05%16 936