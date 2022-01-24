KKR : Tom Reichert Joins ERM Group as Global CEOread more

24 January 2022: ERM Group, the world's largest pure play sustainability consultancy, today announces the appointment of Tom Reichert as CEO of ERM Group, effective 1 February 2022.

Tom brings more than 30 years' experience as a seasoned digital and sustainability leader in consulting and industry. He joins ERM from The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he has most recently acted as the global leader of DigitalBCG, chair of the company's Practice Areas and a member of the Executive Committee. Prior to BCG he worked in the finance sector in Australasia and Germany.

Tom Reichert comments: "I am deeply honoured and excited to be joining ERM and its diverse global team of 6000+ purpose-driven consultants. As businesses continue to grapple with the challenge of delivering against sustainability objectives that require fundamental transformation of both strategy and operations, ERM's value proposition of strategic insight combined with technical excellence is what organisations need now more than ever. I'm looking forward to working with the team to evolve and accelerate the impact we have, building on ERM's unparalleled track record of 50 years' market leadership."

David McArthur, interim CEO of ERM Group, comments: "Following an extensive global search process, I am delighted to welcome Tom to ERM and am looking forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow and transform our business in a dynamic and rapidly changing marketplace. Tom's blend of leadership experience across digital transformation, change management and C-suite advisory will be hugely valuable and is what made him the stand-out choice for this role. His appointment will help us continue on our upward path of growth and client excellence."

Tim Franks, Partner at KKR and Chair of the ERM Board, said: "The appointment of Tom as ERM's new CEO marks the next chapter in the firm's remarkable journey of growth. Sustainability is playing an increasingly important role in dealing with some of the major challenges the world is facing today, and ERM is in a critical position to help shape this. Tom's exceptional consulting track record, coupled with the leading expertise ERM has been building within the business, creates a highly compelling proposition for clients. The Board welcomes Tom to the firm and is excited about the future that he will help develop for ERM and its clients."

