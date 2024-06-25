June 25 (Reuters) - KKR acquired a portfolio of 18 multifamily residential real estate assets on Tuesday from a closed end fund sponsored by developer Quarterra Multifamily for about $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
KKR & Co. Inc.
Equities
KKR
US48251W1045
Investment Management & Fund Operators
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|107.4 USD
|-0.05%
|-2.77%
|+29.66%
|10:24pm
|KKR acquires $2.1 bln portfolio of residential real estate assets from Quarterra
|RE
|10:07pm
|KKR Completes $2.1 Billion Acquisition of Apartment Buildings From Lennar
|MT
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+29.66%
|95.37B
|-4.96%
|95.09B
|+13.82%
|26.66B
|-8.72%
|17.29B
|-2.14%
|14.56B
|+1.46%
|13.93B
|-23.30%
|12.19B
|+28.35%
|10.16B
|+18.52%
|9.19B
|+54.56%
|6.85B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- KKR Stock
- News KKR & Co. Inc.
- KKR acquires $2.1 bln portfolio of residential real estate assets from Quarterra