Sept 25 (Reuters) - KKR & Co on Monday added former finance chief of office-sharing startup WeWork, Kimberly Ross, to the company's board.

The private equity firm said Ross's appointment as the independent director was effective Sept. 20.

Ross, who also served as the chief financial officer at oilfield technology company Baker Hughes, sits on the boards of Northrop Grumman and Cigna.

KKR has been looking to bounce back from the stormy market environment that squeezed several asset managers last year. In its most recent quarterly earnings report, the company reported a milder-than-expected drop in profit.

