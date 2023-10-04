Frankfurt, Germany, 4 October 2023 - KKR, a leading global investment firm, has appointed Kasper Rørsted as Senior Advisor to KKR's Private Equity team. In his role, Kasper will leverage his extensive industry expertise and international network to advise KKR on investment opportunities, while also supporting portfolio companies on adapting to the digital transformation and in capturing global business trends.

Kasper is a seasoned and well-known industry executive in Europe, having worked for international companies for decades. After holding various positions at Oracle, Compaq and Hewlett-Packard, Kasper served as Chief Executive Offer of two DAX companies for over 14 years - first at Henkel Group, and then most recently at adidas. Under his leadership, adidas expanded its online sales and doubled sales in North America. During his time at Henkel Group, the company's EBIT rose to the highest level in its 140-year history. In 2023, Kasper was appointed Chairman of the Advisory Board of bicycle company Woom and Independent Member of the Board of Directors of logistics company Maersk, and in 2021 was appointed to the Supervisory Board of Siemens. Kasper has also previously served on the boards of Nestlé, ABInBev, Ecolab and Bertelsmann.

In his role as Senior Advisor to KKR, Kasper will join KKR portfolio company Accell Group, a leading European bicycle company, as Chair of the Supervisory Board. With his deep insights into the European consumer market, Kasper will support Accell Group in accelerating its growth agenda.

Kasper Rørsted, Senior Advisor at KKR, said: "I am excited to be joining KKR as Senior Advisor. KKR and I share a vision of a digital and more sustainable future for our industries, and I'm looking forward to helping make it a reality. I am convinced that by focusing on digital transformation and sustainable growth, we can have a positive impact on society while delivering strong value to companies and investors."

Philipp Freise, Partner and Co-Head of European Private Equity at KKR, and Christian Ollig, Partner and Head of the DACH region at KKR, commented: "At KKR, we have always valued advisors with a proven ability to navigate the complexities of various industries and identify new investment opportunities. With his innovative mindset and impressive leadership skills, Kasper has become one of the most influential CEOs in this market. We are thrilled to welcome him to KKR. His unique insights and industry knowledge will play a pivotal role in identifying new opportunities for growth and driving value creation within our investments."

KKR has been investing across the DACH region for over 20 years, primarily through strategic partnership deals such as in Axel Springer, Contabo, GetYourGuide, Körber's supply chain business, Scout24 Switzerland and SoftwareOne.

