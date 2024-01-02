Jan 2 (Reuters) - KKR-backed healthcare services platform BrightSpring Health Services on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering in the United States. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)
KKR & Co. Inc.
Equities
KKR
US48251W1045
Investment Management & Fund Operators
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|81.31 USD
|-1.86%
|-1.06%
|-1.86%
|11:01pm
|KKR-backed BrightSpring files for US IPO
|RE
|10:58pm
|KKR Acquires Global Atlantic Financial Group
|MT
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.86%
|73 323 M $
|-2.02%
|93 025 M $
|-1.04%
|18 920 M $
|-1.68%
|14 762 M $
|-1.70%
|14 681 M $
|0.00%
|13 841 M $
|+1.75%
|8 262 M $
|-0.50%
|8 020 M $
|-2.01%
|6 791 M $
|-0.56%
|5 902 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock KKR & Co. Inc. - Nyse
- News KKR & Co. Inc.
- KKR-backed BrightSpring files for US IPO