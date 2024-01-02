KKR & Co. Inc. is a investment company, which offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. Its asset management business offers a range of investment management services to fund investors around the world. It operates in two segments: Asset Management and Insurance. The Asset Management business offers a range of investment management services to investment funds, vehicles, and accounts (including Global Atlantic) and provides capital markets services to portfolio companies and third parties. The Insurance business is operated by Global Atlantic, which is a United States retirement and life insurance company that provides a broad suite of protection, legacy and savings products and reinsurance solutions to clients across individual and institutional markets. It offers individuals fixed-rate annuities, fixed-indexed annuities, and targeted life products through a network of banks, broker-dealers and independent marketing organizations.