KKR-backed Envision Healthcare plans bankruptcy filing - WSJ

May 9 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc-backed Envision
Healthcare Corp is planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The filing, which could be made as soon as this weekend,
would wipe out the investment of KKR in the medical staffing
firm, the report said.
In 2018, KKR had taken Envision private in a deal valued at
$5.57 billion to build up its healthcare portfolio.
The report said Envision has around $7 billion in
outstanding debt, much of which trades at under 10 cents on the
dollar as the company's finances have steadily deteriorated over
the last two years.
Much of Envision's debt will be swapped for shares in the
reorganized company, the report added.
KKR declined to comment and Envision did not immediately
respond to Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)