    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
05/09/2023
49.01 USD   -0.61%
KKR-backed Envision Healthcare plans bankruptcy filing - WSJ

05/09/2023 | 04:52pm EDT
(Adds details from report in paragraph 2, 4 & 5, background in paragraph 3 and disclosure in paragraph 6)

May 9 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc-backed Envision Healthcare Corp is planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The filing, which could be made as soon as this weekend, would wipe out the investment of KKR in the medical staffing firm, the report said.

In 2018, KKR had taken Envision private in a deal valued at $5.57 billion to build up its healthcare portfolio.

The report said Envision has around $7 billion in outstanding debt, much of which trades at under 10 cents on the dollar as the company's finances have steadily deteriorated over the last two years.

Much of Envision's debt will be swapped for shares in the reorganized company, the report added.

KKR declined to comment and Envision did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 261 M - -
Net income 2023 2 047 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 1,33%
Capitalization 42 461 M 42 461 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,24x
EV / Sales 2024 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 150
Free-Float 86,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Lewin Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Henry R. Kravis Executive Co-Chairman
George Rosenberg Roberts Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.6.23%42 461
BLACKSTONE INC.10.74%57 313
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.50%17 050
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION19.75%14 872
AMUNDI14.25%13 512
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-3.18%12 702
