NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Financial software maker OneStream, which is backed by private equity firm KKR , priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) above its indicated range on Tuesday, raising $490 million, people familiar with the matter said.

The company, whose software offerings assist organizations with tasks including planning, budgeting and forecasting, and its shareholders sold 24.5 million shares, priced at $20 each, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

The share sale values OneStream at $4.6 billion.

OneStream and KKR did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Anirban Sen)