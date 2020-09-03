KKR-backed cybersecurity start-up KnowBe4 readies IPO -sources

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity startup KnowBe4 Inc, which
helps train employees to detect phishing emails, is preparing
for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with
the matter said.
KnowBe4, which last year raised $300 million in a private
fundraising round led by buyout firm KKR & Co, has
engaged investment banks to help with preparations for the IPO,
which could come later this year or early in 2021, the sources
said.
The IPO could value KnowBe4 at over $2 billion, one of the
sources said.
The sources requested anonymity because the matter is
confidential and cautioned that the listing plans are subject to
market conditions. KnowBe4 and KKR declined to comment.
Tampa, Florida-based KnowBe4, which was founded in 2010 by
entrepreneur Stu Sjouwerman, educates employees at various
companies on how to detect fraudulent emails and other potential
online scams.
Demand for its services has increased during the COVID-19
pandemic, as companies spend more to protect the information
technology systems of employees working from home.
Worldwide spending on information security and risk
management technology and services is expected to reach $124
billion in 2020, according to technology research firm Gartner.
KnowBe4's plans to go public come at a time of frenetic
activity in U.S. capital markets, with public debuts of
high-profile, venture-backed tech startups such as Airbnb,
Palantir Technologies, Asana and DoorDash lined up before the
end of 2020.
During the last full week of August, nearly two dozen
companies filed registration statements to go public - the
highest levels in recent history.
Companies that have gone public in the United States have so
far raised more than $70 billion this year, already the
second-biggest yearly haul since 2000.
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in
New York; Additional reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York;
Editing by Bill Berkrot)