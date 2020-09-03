Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co. Inc.    KKR

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KKR-backed cybersecurity start-up KnowBe4 readies IPO -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity startup KnowBe4 Inc, which helps train employees to detect phishing emails, is preparing for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said.

KnowBe4, which last year raised $300 million in a private fundraising round led by buyout firm KKR & Co, has engaged investment banks to help with preparations for the IPO, which could come later this year or early in 2021, the sources said.

The IPO could value KnowBe4 at over $2 billion, one of the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential and cautioned that the listing plans are subject to market conditions. KnowBe4 and KKR declined to comment.

Tampa, Florida-based KnowBe4, which was founded in 2010 by entrepreneur Stu Sjouwerman, educates employees at various companies on how to detect fraudulent emails and other potential online scams.

Demand for its services has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, as companies spend more to protect the information technology systems of employees working from home.

Worldwide spending on information security and risk management technology and services is expected to reach $124 billion in 2020, according to technology research firm Gartner.

KnowBe4's plans to go public come at a time of frenetic activity in U.S. capital markets, with public debuts of high-profile, venture-backed tech startups such as Airbnb, Palantir Technologies, Asana and DoorDash lined up before the end of 2020.

During the last full week of August, nearly two dozen companies filed registration statements to go public - the highest levels in recent history.

Companies that have gone public in the United States have so far raised more than $70 billion this year, already the second-biggest yearly haul since 2000. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in New York; Additional reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KKR & CO. INC.
03:08pKKR-backed cybersecurity start-up KnowBe4 readies IPO -sources
RE
01:32pIndia's Vodafone Idea says board has no proposal from Amazon, Verizon
RE
09/02KKR : September 2, 2020|PropertyGuru raises S$300M to accelerate growth in South..
PU
09/01EUROPE : European shares end choppy session lower, Tech outperforms
RE
09/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/01TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Approves Sale of Network Stake to KKR for EUR1.8 Billion ..
DJ
09/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/01European shares end choppy session lower, Tech outperforms
RE
09/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 843 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 14 057 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 20 565 M 20 565 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 384
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 40,95 $
Last Close Price 36,78 $
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,12%
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.26.09%20 565
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-2.65%37 674
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-31.65%16 341
AMUNDI-6.51%15 536
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-19.09%10 784
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-16.10%10 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group