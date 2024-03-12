KKR: completes acquisition of logistics assets

KKR and Mirastar, KKR Real Estate's industrial and logistics platform in Europe, have completed the acquisition of a distribution asset of almost 225,000 m2, located in Warrington, in the north-west of the UK.



The acquisition of Mountpark Warrington Omega II encompasses three logistics assets that benefit from electric vehicle charging points, solar panels and electric battery storage.



The buildings have been designed to meet best-in-class specifications. This has attracted tenants such as Amazon and Gousto, even before the project's completion in 2021.



The buildings are strategically located at the gateway to Omega, widely regarded as the North West's premier logistics address. The site is positioned at the epicenter of the North-West motorway network, with direct access via J8 of the M62.



Ekaterina Avdonina, Mirastar's CEO and co-founder, commented: 'This asset adds to the impressive portfolio of prime assets acquired to date. The North West market has been one of the best performing in the UK in recent years and we believe it will continue to do so for the best logistics and distribution assets.



