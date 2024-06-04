Minimum acceptance threshold of 285% 1 has been exceeded within the initial acceptance period

has been exceeded within the initial acceptance period Acceptance rate amounts to 68.55 percent of all outstanding ENCAVIS AG shares

Additional acceptance period to run from 5 June 2024 until 18 June 2024

Post-settlement, KKR and the Management Board of Encavis intend to delist Encavis from the stock exchange as soon as legally and practically possible after closing

4 June 2024 - Elbe BidCo AG (the "Bidder"), a holding company controlled by investment funds, vehicles and accounts advised and managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and its affiliates (collectively, "KKR"), today announced the result of the initial acceptance period of the voluntary public takeover offer (the "Takeover Offer") for the shares (ISIN: DE0006095003 / DE0006095003) of ENCAVIS AG ("Encavis").

At the expiry of the period at 24:00 hrs (local time Frankfurt am Main) on 29 May 2024, the takeover offer had been accepted for 59,899,783 Encavis shares. This corresponds to approximately 68.55 percent of all outstanding Encavis shares, including the ca. 18% of Encavis shares that ABACON and other shareholders will sell and the ca. 13% of Encavis shares that ABACON and other shareholders will roll-over to Bidder under binding agreements. As such, the minimum acceptance threshold of 54.285% has been exceeded.

Post-settlement, Bidder intends to delist Encavis from the stock exchange as soon as legally and practically possible after closing to benefit from financial flexibility and a long-term commitment of KKR and Viessmann under private ownership.

"We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and believe that the long-term vision and financial flexibility of private ownership will unlock significant opportunities for growth and innovation," said Vincent Policard, Partner and Co-Head of European Infrastructure at KKR. "The intended delisting is the next logical step in this direction, providing Encavis with the flexibility to focus on their core objectives, and creating an even more dynamic framework for the company to thrive in the rapidly evolving energy sector."

Encavis shareholders continue to have the opportunity to accept the offer within the additional acceptance period, which will start on 5 June 2024 and expire on 18 June 2024 at 24:00 hours (local time Frankfurt am Main).

The voluntary public takeover offer remains subject to the completion of the regulatory conditions outlined in sections 12.1.1, 12.1.3 (ii) to (vii) and 12.1.4 of the offer document. Closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2024.

On 14 March 2024, Bidder had launched a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding free float shares of Encavis. Viessmann invests as a shareholder in a KKR-led consortium.

The offer document and additional information are available at www.elbe-offer.com.





1 This accounts for potential dilution of existing shareholders from conversion of the hybrid convertible bonds; equivalent to 50% plus one share in case of a conversion of all of the hybrid convertible bonds.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries.

KKR established its Global Infrastructure business in 2008 and has since grown to one of the largest infrastructure investors globally with a team of more than 115 dedicated investment professionals. The firm currently oversees approximately USD 59 billion in infrastructure assets globally as of 31 December 2023, and has made over 80 infrastructure investments across a range of sub-sectors and geographies. KKR's infrastructure platform is devised specifically for long-term, capital intensive structural investments.

For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Viessmann

Founded in 1917, the independent family company Viessmann is today a global, broadly diversified Group. All activities are based on the company's purpose "We co-create living spaces for generations to come". This is the passion and responsibility that the large worldwide Viessmann family brings to life every day. Following this purpose, Viessmann forms an ecosystem of entrepreneurs and co-creators with a clear focus on CO2 avoidance, CO2 reduction and CO2 capturing.

About ABACON

ABACON CAPITAL, a family-owned investment firm, champions the sustainable energy transition, pioneering mobility solutions, and groundbreaking deep tech. Our mission centers on uplifting communities, fostering purposeful endeavors, and ensuring profitability, all while advancing societal and environmental well-being.

Founded by Albert Büll, a visionary entrepreneur and investor with a legacy in nurturing sustainable enterprises - such as B&L Group in real estate development, Encavis AG in renewable energy production, and noventic in smart metering and energy management - ABACON is built on a foundation of innovation and responsibility.

About Encavis

The Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), Encavis acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which around 2.2 GW belong to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has around 1.2 GW of capacity under construction, of which around 830 MW are own assets.

Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their "AA" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label (A-).

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com

