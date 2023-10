October 02, 2023 at 02:59 am EDT

MADRID (Reuters) - United States-based buyout fund KKR is in exclusive talks with Germany' Fresenius to buy Eugin, fertility clinics in Spain and Portugal, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday citing unidentified financial sources.

A potential deal would value Eugin at around 500 million euros ($528.55 million), the newspaper said.

KKR would buy the clinics with a Spanish partner, it added.

The U.S. fund already owns assets in the industry in the country, Cinco Dias reported.

KKR, Fresenius and Eugin did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

($1 = 0.9460 euros)

