KKR in the Nordics: New office – a logical next step for us

06/30/2021
By Hans Arstad Jun 30, 2021

Today, we announced the opening of our new Nordic office which will be located in Stockholm, Sweden. This marks the opening of our ninth office in Europe, and is a logical step in our strategy to combine deep industry expertise with regional presence across the continent.

The Nordic region, consisting of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland, together make up one of the largest economies in Europe. Stockholm itself is becoming an increasingly important financial center for Northern Europe and a hub for digital, fast-growing companies with scalable business models. Importantly, the region has also come far on ESG-topics which presents interesting investment opportunities in a theme that is important for us.

KKR made its first investment in the Nordic region in 2005 when we invested in TDC. In total, we have invested more than €5bn of equity across 22 transactions from our Private Equity, Infrastructure and Growth Equity strategies. In the last two years, KKR has invested in five Nordic companies; Söderberg & Partners, Sector Alarm, Wolt, Caruna and Nordic Bioscience.

Through these and other investments we have established a strong track record in the region and built trusted relationships with entrepreneurs, families and management teams. After 15 successful years in the region we are taking the logical next step of deepening our presence further with the opening of our new office on Birger Jarlsgatan 15 in Stockholm.

We look forward to continue to invest in the region and support companies in achieving their ambitions with the help of our global network, deep sector expertise and focus on sustainability and technology.

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 11:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 572 M - -
Net income 2021 3 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 35 128 M 35 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 60,38 $
Average target price 65,80 $
Spread / Average Target 8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.49.12%35 349
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.52.68%65 411
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-2.10%21 933
AMUNDI12.65%18 290
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.27.73%16 733
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.48.92%16 658