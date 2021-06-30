KKR in the Nordics: New office – a logical next step for us

Today, we announced the opening of our new Nordic office which will be located in Stockholm, Sweden. This marks the opening of our ninth office in Europe, and is a logical step in our strategy to combine deep industry expertise with regional presence across the continent.

The Nordic region, consisting of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland, together make up one of the largest economies in Europe. Stockholm itself is becoming an increasingly important financial center for Northern Europe and a hub for digital, fast-growing companies with scalable business models. Importantly, the region has also come far on ESG-topics which presents interesting investment opportunities in a theme that is important for us.

KKR made its first investment in the Nordic region in 2005 when we invested in TDC. In total, we have invested more than €5bn of equity across 22 transactions from our Private Equity, Infrastructure and Growth Equity strategies. In the last two years, KKR has invested in five Nordic companies; Söderberg & Partners, Sector Alarm, Wolt, Caruna and Nordic Bioscience.

Through these and other investments we have established a strong track record in the region and built trusted relationships with entrepreneurs, families and management teams. After 15 successful years in the region we are taking the logical next step of deepening our presence further with the opening of our new office on Birger Jarlsgatan 15 in Stockholm.

We look forward to continue to invest in the region and support companies in achieving their ambitions with the help of our global network, deep sector expertise and focus on sustainability and technology.