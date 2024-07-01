KKR: invests in hospital chain in India
Founded in 1987 by Dr K G Alexander, BMH is a leader in Kerala, with 1,000 beds spread between Calicut and Kannur, and plans for further expansion.
KKR's investment is designed to help BMH develop a nationwide network of hospitals and improve medical infrastructure to bring quality healthcare services to more patients in India.
KKR is making this investment via its Asian Fund IV, drawing on its experience in the healthcare sector in India and the Asia-Pacific region.
