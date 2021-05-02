Log in
    KKR   US48251W1045

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
KKR : Acquires Natural Pet Food Group

05/02/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Investment to support Company’s growth in New Zealand and worldwide

Natural Pet Food Group (the “Company”), a New Zealand-based premium pet food company, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the completion of KKR’s acquisition of Natural Pet Food Group. The investment will be used to support the Company’s international growth and advance its mission to supply safe, sustainably sourced high-meat pet food from New Zealand to more customers and their pets worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210502005040/en/

Neil Hinton, CEO of Natural Pet Food Group said, “My team is excited about the opportunities and connections that KKR can provide. Our business is about providing pet owners with the very best in natural, high-meat nutrition for the four-legged members of their families. KKR has an impeccable pedigree in our sector which will help us grow, develop new products and take our brands to new customers and new markets, all over the world.”

“It’s a great result not only for our company but also our supply partners, farmers and seafood suppliers from all over New Zealand and our manufacturing partners in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne. We also recognize our outgoing shareholders, in particular Pioneer Capital, for their contribution over the years, which laid the foundation for this next exciting phase. This is another fantastic ‘paddock to plate’ New Zealand story that builds on our quality nutrition, safety and ethical credentials and the strong partnerships that underpin our business. KKR’s investment marks the next phase of our evolution and their support is a strong endorsement of the outlook for our business,” added Mr Hinton.

Pet owners around the world are increasingly seeking the highest-quality, low carbohydrate diets for their pets to improve their long-term health and wellness. Natural Pet Food Group brands provide pet owners with a variety of nutritious, 100% New Zealand made pet food produced from high-quality, locally sourced wholefood ingredients.

Michael Robson, Managing Director of KKR Capstone and joining member of Natural Pet Food Group’s Board of Directors, said, “Natural Pet Food Group is a pioneer in New Zealand’s sustainable pet food industry, with a strongly defined mission and set of values. We could not be more excited to work with Neil and his talented team to support the Company’s operations by leveraging KKR’s experience, network, and expertise to strengthen Natural Pet Food Group’s leadership in key markets and create opportunities in new ones. This investment also reflects KKR’s commitment to supporting fast-growing companies in New Zealand that are seeking opportunities to expand into new sectors, verticals, and markets.”

KKR will fund its investment from KKR Asian Fund IV. Additional details of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Natural Pet Food Group

Natural Pet Food is committed to providing premium, nutritious high-meat pet food through its market-leading dog and cat food brands: K9 Natural, Feline Natural, and Meat Mates. Developed by an in-house nutritional team, the Company’s pet food is produced from ethically sourced ingredients such as grass-fed and free-range meat, cage-free chicken, and sustainable seafood. Natural Pet Food Group was launched in 2006 and today serves customers globally in markets including New Zealand, Australia, China, Japan, US and Canada.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2021
